AMD releases new Radeon beta drivers for Monster Hunter Wilds and Civilization VII

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 is now available for Radeon GPU owners to download and install. This is a beta or optional update; however, it's a big one for new game support - Sid Meier's Civilization VII, Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are all listed in the Release Notes.

Obsidian and Xbox first-party RPG Avowed is out soon.

The last official Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 driver release for Radeon GPUs was on December 5, over two months ago. GPU driver updates usually arrive at least once a month or alongside significant PC game releases, which happens more often than not these days. Perhaps AMD's next major Radeon GPU driver update and Adrenalin Edition release will arrive with the first RDNA 4 GPUs in early March 2025 - the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT.

With AMD pushing back the launch from January and advising that it did so to ensure that its software - including drivers and FSR 4 - was ready, this beta release makes sense. The other notable update in AMD Software, Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1, fixes a black screen issue in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 Optional Update Release Notes