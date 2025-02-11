AMD releases new Radeon beta drivers for Monster Hunter Wilds and Civilization VII

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 is now available for Radeon GPU owners to download and install. This is a beta or optional update; however, it's a big one for new game support - Sid Meier's Civilization VII, Avowed, Monster Hunter Wilds, and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are all listed in the Release Notes.
The last official Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 driver release for Radeon GPUs was on December 5, over two months ago. GPU driver updates usually arrive at least once a month or alongside significant PC game releases, which happens more often than not these days. Perhaps AMD's next major Radeon GPU driver update and Adrenalin Edition release will arrive with the first RDNA 4 GPUs in early March 2025 - the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT.
With AMD pushing back the launch from January and advising that it did so to ensure that its software - including drivers and FSR 4 - was ready, this beta release makes sense. The other notable update in AMD Software, Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1, fixes a black screen issue in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 Optional Update Release Notes
New Game Support
- Sid Meier's Civilization VII
- Avowed
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
Fixed Issues and Improvements
- Partial black screen may appear in Main Menu while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with Radeon Anti-Lag 2 and Ray Tracing enabled on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors.
- Unable to set low black values when using MyXrayDose ViewIQ.
Known Issues
- Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH for long periods of time.
- Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).
- Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.
- After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.
- HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.