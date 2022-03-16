AMD launches Radeon Super Resolution in new GPU drivers tomorrow

AMD teases its new Radeon Adrenalin GPU drivers will have Radeon Super Resolution technology, ready to rock and roll TOMORROW.

AMD is about to launch its new Radeon Adrenalin GPU drivers, and with it comes a new teaser video that shows off what the new drivers will include: including Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology.

AMD Radeon Super Resolution is the latest spatial upscaling technique based on FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, which was meant to drop in Q1 2022 -- which ends March 31, 2022 -- and will drop inside of the new Radeon Adrenalin GPU drivers tomorrow.

RSR will benefit in a huge way in the fact that game developers don't need to integrate anything in order to have the benefits of RSR, versus FSR needing compliance, meaning that Radeon Super Resolution should work in thousands of games. The loss here? RSR has lower image quality than FSR, as RSR upscale the whole frames (including the UI and menus) and should provide more mixed results over FSR.

You'll need an AMD Radeon RX 5000 series or Radeon RX 6000 series GPU for Radeon Super Resolution to work, with no Polaris and Vega GPU architecture support for now. Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) isn't the only thing AMD is showing off, with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) teased.... dropping in Q2 2022.