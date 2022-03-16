All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD launches Radeon Super Resolution in new GPU drivers tomorrow

AMD teases its new Radeon Adrenalin GPU drivers will have Radeon Super Resolution technology, ready to rock and roll TOMORROW.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 16 2022 10:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is about to launch its new Radeon Adrenalin GPU drivers, and with it comes a new teaser video that shows off what the new drivers will include: including Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology.

AMD Radeon Super Resolution is the latest spatial upscaling technique based on FidelityFX Super Resolution technology, which was meant to drop in Q1 2022 -- which ends March 31, 2022 -- and will drop inside of the new Radeon Adrenalin GPU drivers tomorrow.

RSR will benefit in a huge way in the fact that game developers don't need to integrate anything in order to have the benefits of RSR, versus FSR needing compliance, meaning that Radeon Super Resolution should work in thousands of games. The loss here? RSR has lower image quality than FSR, as RSR upscale the whole frames (including the UI and menus) and should provide more mixed results over FSR.

You'll need an AMD Radeon RX 5000 series or Radeon RX 6000 series GPU for Radeon Super Resolution to work, with no Polaris and Vega GPU architecture support for now. Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) isn't the only thing AMD is showing off, with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0) teased.... dropping in Q2 2022.

AMD launches Radeon Super Resolution in new GPU drivers tomorrow 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1599.99
$1659.99$1799.95$1699.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/16/2022 at 10:52 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.