GeForce RTX 4090 rumor: 2x RTX 3090 perf, power: 'can you accept it?'

NVIDIA is having to compete with AMD in a totally different way in 2022 and beyond, with AMD moving into the world of MCM (multi-chip module) GPUs with multiple GPU chiplets making for a monster flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT. But NVIDIA won't take the fight laying down.

We've heard rumors that NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 under the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will offer twice the performance of the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090, but a new rumor from Greymon55 teases: "Double performance, double power consumption, can you accept it?"

Yes, Greymon55... I can accept this.

NVIDIA will have to drive everything to 11 with the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, as it will be a monolithic GPU (meaning 1 single large GPU) while AMD's new RDNA 3 GPU architecture can be used in MCM (multiple GPU chiplets on a single card = the new version of multi-GPU) or into monolithic single GPU chiplet designs.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU has recently taped out, the very first MCM-based GPU that should form into a new flagship Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card in the second half of 2022. NVIDIA will be fighting back with the GeForce RTX 40 series and new flagship GeForce RTX 4090, which should offer 2x the performance and power consumption of the GeForce RTX 3090.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In previous rumors, NVIDIA is expected to launch a new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER graphics card in January 2022 with the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory but single-sided Micron gear. Not only that, but it is rumored to rock the new PCIe 5.0 high power connection, and a higher 450W TDP.

If that's true, NVIDIA is slowly leading up from 300W to 450W with the new RTX 3090 Ti or RTX 3090 SUPER, into the realms of 600W (double the performance, double the power...) with the new Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.