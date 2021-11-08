All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Allied Gaming's awesome accessory pack worth over $280 🔥

GeForce RTX 4090 rumor: 2x RTX 3090 perf, power: 'can you accept it?'

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture: 2x the performance, power consumption -- monster GPU performance, 600W power.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 8 2021 12:57 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is having to compete with AMD in a totally different way in 2022 and beyond, with AMD moving into the world of MCM (multi-chip module) GPUs with multiple GPU chiplets making for a monster flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT. But NVIDIA won't take the fight laying down.

We've heard rumors that NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 under the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will offer twice the performance of the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090, but a new rumor from Greymon55 teases: "Double performance, double power consumption, can you accept it?"

Yes, Greymon55... I can accept this.

NVIDIA will have to drive everything to 11 with the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, as it will be a monolithic GPU (meaning 1 single large GPU) while AMD's new RDNA 3 GPU architecture can be used in MCM (multiple GPU chiplets on a single card = the new version of multi-GPU) or into monolithic single GPU chiplet designs.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU has recently taped out, the very first MCM-based GPU that should form into a new flagship Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card in the second half of 2022. NVIDIA will be fighting back with the GeForce RTX 40 series and new flagship GeForce RTX 4090, which should offer 2x the performance and power consumption of the GeForce RTX 3090.

GeForce RTX 4090 rumor: 2x RTX 3090 perf, power: 'can you accept it?' 06 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In previous rumors, NVIDIA is expected to launch a new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER graphics card in January 2022 with the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory but single-sided Micron gear. Not only that, but it is rumored to rock the new PCIe 5.0 high power connection, and a higher 450W TDP.

If that's true, NVIDIA is slowly leading up from 300W to 450W with the new RTX 3090 Ti or RTX 3090 SUPER, into the realms of 600W (double the performance, double the power...) with the new Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Gaming Graphics Card (ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3399.00
$3399.00$3170.00$3247.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2021 at 12:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.