NVIDIA testing 250W to 600W coolers for next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs

NVIDIA is reportedly experimenting with a huge triple-fan, quad-slot, 600W-capable cooling solution for its upcoming next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In a new report from Benchlife, the outlet explains: "According to information from a familiar cooling module manufacturer, NVIDIA has already conducted relevant tests and verification on cooling modules for the Blackwell GPU architecture's GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, evidently preparing for the launch of the GeForce RTX 50. Although there's no specific timeline, currently, about 4 plans are underway, with power ranging from 250W to 600W".

Popular Now: Scientists use supercomputer to find out when humanity will perish

We did hear all the way back in late 2022 that NVIDIA had prototype versions of the GeForce RTX 4090 -- or RTX 4090 Ti or RTX 4090 SUPER -- with a gigantic triple-fan, quad-slot, 600W cooler. Fast-forward two years, and we're hearing the same thing leading up to the launch of the RTX 50 series.

NVIDIA's own in-house GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card supports 600W of power, something you can max out by tweaking your BIOS. NVIDIA's current-gen GeForce RTX 40 series "Ada Lovelace" GPUs feature TDPs ranging between 115W and 450W on the desktop, while maximum TGP spans between 130W and 600W.

4

GB203 details : NVIDIA's new GB203 "Blackwell" GPU is expected to feature a similar CUDA core count to the AD103 "Ada Lovelace" GPU inside of the RTX 4080, so we should have 96 SMs (Streaming Multiprocessors) and 12288 CUDA cores. We should have performance upgrades with the Blackwell GPU architecture, so expect 40-50% more performance over the AD103-based RTX 4080 and RTX 4080 SUPER.

GDDR7 details : Samsung has its : Samsung has its next-gen GDDR7 memory ready for NVIDIA, with GDDR7 memory speeds of 28Gbps and 32Gbps. We could see the faster 32Gbps GDDR7 on the RTX 5090 and 28Gbps GDDR7 on the RTX 5080, and probably on the rest of the RTX 50 series GPU fleet.

4K performance: NVIDIA's next-generation ultimate gaming GPU in the GeForce RTX 5090 should have 50-70% more performance across the board compared to the RTX 4090, especially at the higher-end 4K resolution. 4K 120FPS gaming should be an even easier achievement for the RTX 5090 than it is for the RTX 4090. We've got 4K 240FPS coming this year and in 2025, so the RTX 5090 will be the GPU of choice for 4K 240FPS gaming in the future.

4