NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: 5nm GPU, 24GB GDDR6X, 3x faster than RTX 3090

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and next-gen GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards are going to be monsters, with new rumors on the flagship AD102 GPU which would power the new flagship GeForce RTX 4090.

The new leaks are from Greymon55 on Twitter, who said the new AD102 GPU would be made on 5nm TSMC with 18,432 CUDA cores with GPU clocks somewhere in the 2.3GHz to 2.5GHz range. FP32 compute performance would be gigantic, topping somewhere around 85 TFLOPs to 92 TFLOPs -- which when compared to the RTX 3090 and the Ampere GA102 inside -- has 35.5 TFLOPs, then we're talking 2.5x the performance of the RTX 3090.

NVIDIA would use the same 24GB of GDDR6X but clocked at 21Gbps on a 384-bit memory bus, the newer PCIe 5.0 x16 connector and a TDP range of a yeah-you're-going-to-need-to-buy-a-new-PSU-probably-maybe 450W to 650W of power. Previous rumors have pegged power consumption in the 500W+ range, but if we have a card that is over twice the power of the RTX 3090... then bring if the hell on.

Note: TFLOPs performance isn't everything, so don't expect full translations of this performance for gaming over the previous-gen GPUs. TFLOPs is not the best way to compare performance, but from a pure GPU compute performance perspective -- if these rumors are true, the new GPUs are going to be monsters.

AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU has recently taped out, the very first MCM-based GPU that should form into a new flagship Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card in the second half of 2022. NVIDIA will be fighting back with the GeForce RTX 40 series and new flagship GeForce RTX 4090, which should offer 2x the performance and power consumption of the GeForce RTX 3090.

In previous rumors, NVIDIA is expected to launch a new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER graphics card in January 2022 with the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory but single-sided Micron gear. Not only that, but it is rumored to rock the new PCIe 5.0 high power connection, and a higher 450W TDP.

If that's true, NVIDIA is slowly leading up from 300W to 450W with the new RTX 3090 Ti or RTX 3090 SUPER, into the realms of 600W (double the performance, double the power...) with the new Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.