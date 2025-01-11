All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA's next-gen GB206 GPU inside of desktop GeForce RTX 5060 leaked: N22Y-ES-A1 GPU spotted

NVIDIA's engineering sample N22Y-ES-A1 die spotted, should be the GB206 GPU that will find its way into the desktop GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is expected to use the GB206 die for the GeForce RTX 5060, with leaks suggesting it will feature GDDR7 memory. The RTX 5070 Ti will use the GB203 die, sharing 16GB of GDDR7 with the RTX 5080. The RTX 5060 may launch in the second half of 2025 with 12GB and 8GB models.

NVIDIA is reportedly set to use the higher-end GB206 die for its upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 desktop graphics card, with new leaks of the GB206 GPU smiling for the camera. Check it out:

NVIDIA's next-gen GB206 GPU inside of desktop GeForce RTX 5060 leaked: N22Y-ES-A1 GPU spotted 88
2

In a new video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead says that NVIDIA could use a higher-end GB206 GPU inside of the GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, its mid-range Blackwell GPU, going as far as leaking a purported shot of the GB206 die that will be used on the RTX 5060.

He went onto say that the "5070 Ti has been bumped up to the GB203 die this time around -- sharing the same 16GB of GDDR7 memory as the higher-end RTX 5080 -- with MLID noting that the RTX 5070 is almost using the full die that is below the die that the RTX 5070 Ti uses (RTX 5070 Ti = GB203, while RTX 5070 = GB205) whereas before (for the RTX 4060) it was a heavily cut down die (AD104).

Because of this, NVIDIA bumped up the specs on the RTX 5070 Ti by a little bit, and the specs of the RTX 5070 by a little bit... MLID presumes that the company is likely make the RTX 5060 Ti use the GB205 die -- except now heavily cut down -- which is the same die that the RTX 5070 uses. NVIDIA's upcoming mid-range GeForce RTX 5060 would therefore be based on a mostly enabled GB206 die.

In previous leaks, MLID's sources said: "NVIDIA reps mentioned to us (NVIDIA prrtner) that the 5060 was likely to launch 2H 2025. Tentatively, the plan is to have a 12GB model that offers performance between the 4060 Ti and 4070, and then also an 8GB model that has less CUDA cores and offers performance that is better than RTX 4060, but unlikely to be notably better than the 4060 Ti (or at all)".

GB207 would be limited to GDDR6, so MLID makes the case that with the GB206 die, the RTX 5060 can roll out with GDDR7 memory like its higher-end siblings in the RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and the flagship RTX 5090.

Photo of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 EVO OC Edition 12GB
Best Deals: ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 EVO OC Edition 12GB
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$559.99 USD
$559.99 USD $551.88 USD
Buy
$569.99 USD
$569.99 USD $589.99 USD
Buy
$759.99 CAD
$759.99 CAD $749.99 CAD
Buy
$764.98 CAD
$764.98 CAD $759.89 CAD
Buy
£949.03
£997.28 £1056.19
Buy
$559.99 USD
$559.99 USD $551.88 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/11/2025 at 6:11 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

