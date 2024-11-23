All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA to launch 4 new RTX 50 series GPUs in early 2025: RTX 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti and 5070

NVIDIA rumored to launch 4 new GeForce RTX 50 series 'Blackwell' GPUs in early 2025: GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA is set to launch four GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, including the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070, in Q1 2025. These GPUs will feature the new Blackwell architecture and next-generation GDDR7 memory. The release schedule aligns with previous rumors, with the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 expected in January, followed by the RTX 5070 in February.

NVIDIA will reportedly launch 4 different GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in Q1 2025, with new information teasing we'll see the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 all released in early 2025.

2

The new information is coming from Benchlife, which reports that its sources from the AIC and "various passive component agents" that NVIDIA will "launch a complete GeForce RTX 50 series graphics card in the first half of 2025". The list included a rundown of the launches, with the 4 higher SKUs launching in Q1 2025, and the others are "TBC" right now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPU release rumors:

  • GeForce RTX 5090: Q1 2025
  • GeForce RTX 5080: Q1 2025
  • GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: Q1 2025
  • GeForce RTX 5070: Q1 2025
  • GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: TBC
  • GeForce RTX 5060: TBC

This lines up with previous rumors from October 2024, where we reported that NVIDIA would be launching the ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 in January alongside the GeForce RTX 5080. After that, rumor has it we'd see the RTX 5070 appear in February and the RTX 5060 in March.

Benchlife's leaks tease the RTX 5070 Ti + RTX 5070 instead of the RTX 5070 + RTX 5060, so it still remains to be seen what we'll see in Q1 2025. NVIDIA will definitely launch the GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 in early 2025... but whether we see the RTX 5070 Ti + RTX 5070 or the RTX 5070 + RTX 5060 will be the big deal for gamers (as they won't be as expensive as the RTX 5090 or RTX 5080).

It looks like NVIDIA is going to be covering all of its bases with the RTX 50 series GPUs, rocking the new Blackwell GPU architecture, next-generation GDDR7 memory, a new process node, and so many more exciting things I'm sure that we don't know about yet.

NEWS SOURCE:benchlife.info
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

