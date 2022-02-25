All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk wants Steam games on Navi 23-based Tesla infotainment system

Elon Musk says the team at Tesla are working on 'general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles'.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Feb 25 2022 8:29 PM CST
Elon Musk has teased that his team is working on getting Steam games working inside of their Tesla cars.

In a reply tweet to Ryan McCaffrey asking when we'd see Cyberpunk 2077 on the Tesla Model S/X electric vehicles, Musk replied: "We're working through the general case of making Steam games work on a Tesla vs specific titles. Former is obviously where we should be long-term".

Musk did get asked another (funnier) question: would Cyberpunk on Cybertruck be a guarantee, or is it a wish long-term to which the Tesla and SpaceX founder simply replying with the "100%" emoji. It's good to see that Tesla is working on getting ALL games on Steam to work, rather than having to make specific titles Tesla-friendly. Now we just need to see Cyberpunk 2077 running inside of a Tesla Cybertruck, with Musk smiling out of the window.

Elon Musk wants Steam games on Navi 23-based Tesla infotainment system 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

