Elon Musk teases Tesla's next big reveal will literally take flight before 2026

Elon Musk has teased that Tesla's unveiling of the Roadster will be before the end of the year and 'unforgettable,' suggesting it can go airborne.

TL;DR: Elon Musk announced Tesla is nearing the unforgettable unveiling of the next-generation Roadster, featuring groundbreaking technology and possibly revolutionary capabilities. Originally delayed from 2020, the prototype demo is expected before year-end, promising a memorable reveal that could redefine electric sports cars and innovation in automotive design.

Elon Musk has teased the unveiling of the highly anticipated, and at this rate, mythical, Tesla Roadster, with the Tesla CEO saying in a recent interview on the Joe Rogan Experience that the company is closing in on an unveiling, and it will be "unforgettable".

Skip to 38:30 for Roadster discussion

Musk sat down with Rogan for a lengthy three-hour interview where a variety of topics were discussed, but at around the 40 minute mark of the episode Rogan asks Musk if Tesla is still making the Roadster. For those who don't know, Tesla announced the next generation Roadster in 2017. It was initially scheduled for production in 2020, but due to multiple delays it was pushed out. The last time we heard about the Roadster was from Musk who said it was planned on entering production in 2025, but now the CEO is saying the company is "getting close to demonstrating the prototype".

"One thing I can guarantee is this product demo will be unforgettable. Unforgettable." When asked how so, Musk replied, "My friend Peter Thiel once reflected that the future was supposed to have flying cars, but we don't have flying cars." Rogan asked, "So you are going to be able to fly?" Musk responded, "I think if Peter wants a flying car you should be able to buy one." Rogan said, "So you are actively considering making an electric flying car?" Musk said, "You will have to see in the demo".

Musk didn't want to reveal too much about the unveiling before the unveiling, but said, "I think it has a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever. It has a shot." When asked when he will be unveiling the upcoming car, Musk said, "Hopefully before the end of the year. Hopefully in a couple months. We need to make sure it works. This is some crazy, crazy technology we have in this car."