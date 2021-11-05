All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Tesla Car Computer: AMD Zen 1+based APU with Navi 23 GPU

Tesla's new on-board computer packs AMD Zen+ Embedded APU, discrete Navi 23 GPU, and the same compute perf as the PlayStation 5.

Published Fri, Nov 5 2021 10:39 PM CDT
Tesla announced its beefy new computer inside of its latest Model S and Model X electric cars, which has a new custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU that we're hearing more details about now.

The new Tesla Model S and Model X cars have had their innards taken apart, with Ingineerix looking at the new Tesla Car Computer to see that it packs an AMD Zen 1+ based custom Ryzen Embedded chip -- and not the rumored Zen 2-based chip -- with a SKU number of "YE180FC3T4MFG".

Tesla seems to have used a Ryzen APU with a quad-core 45W APU packing 0.5MB of L2 cache, and 4MB of L3 cache. The model number on the APU seems to suggest it's a custom Ryzen V180F embedded chip, with the "FG" in the SKU of "YE180FC3T4MFG" meaning it's a Picasso APU based on the updated Zen 1 microarchitecture AKA Zen+.

Tesla's new computer inside of the Model S and Model X vehicles has a discrete and dedicated GPU based on the Navi 23 GPU. We should expect 28 Compute Units, 1792 Stream Processors, and the GPU clocking in at around 2.8GHz.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that the new Tesla Car Computer and its GPU has next-gen console levels of performance, with +10 TFLOPs of GPU compute performance from the Navi 23 GPU inside of the new Tesla Car Computer and Model S, Model X EVs.

Tesla Car Computer full specs:

  • The main processor is now an AMD Ryzen YE180FC3T4MFG (4 core 45-watt Ryzen Embedded) 512 KB L2 cache per core, 4 MB L3 cache.
  • The GPU is also an AMD Radeon marked 215-130000026, the closest guess is similar to a Radeon Pro W6600.
  • The wifi/BT Module is an LG Innotek ATC5CPC001
  • Cell Modem is a Quectel AG525R-GL
  • Gateway is still the venerable SPC5748GSMMJ6
  • DSP 1 is an ADSP-SC587W SHARC+ Dual Core DSP with ARM Cortex-A5
  • DSP 2 is an AD21584 SHARC+ Dual Core DSP with ARM Cortex-A5
  • Ethernet Switch is a Realtek RTL9068ABD
