Tesla Car Computer: AMD Zen 1+based APU with Navi 23 GPU

Tesla's new on-board computer packs AMD Zen+ Embedded APU, discrete Navi 23 GPU, and the same compute perf as the PlayStation 5.

Tesla announced its beefy new computer inside of its latest Model S and Model X electric cars, which has a new custom AMD RDNA 2-based GPU that we're hearing more details about now.

The new Tesla Model S and Model X cars have had their innards taken apart, with Ingineerix looking at the new Tesla Car Computer to see that it packs an AMD Zen 1+ based custom Ryzen Embedded chip -- and not the rumored Zen 2-based chip -- with a SKU number of "YE180FC3T4MFG".

Tesla seems to have used a Ryzen APU with a quad-core 45W APU packing 0.5MB of L2 cache, and 4MB of L3 cache. The model number on the APU seems to suggest it's a custom Ryzen V180F embedded chip, with the "FG" in the SKU of "YE180FC3T4MFG" meaning it's a Picasso APU based on the updated Zen 1 microarchitecture AKA Zen+.

Tesla's new computer inside of the Model S and Model X vehicles has a discrete and dedicated GPU based on the Navi 23 GPU. We should expect 28 Compute Units, 1792 Stream Processors, and the GPU clocking in at around 2.8GHz.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously said that the new Tesla Car Computer and its GPU has next-gen console levels of performance, with +10 TFLOPs of GPU compute performance from the Navi 23 GPU inside of the new Tesla Car Computer and Model S, Model X EVs.

