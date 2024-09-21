GeForce RTX 5090 could ship with two 16-pin power connectors, require a new PSU

According to rumors and information from several sources, NVIDIA plans to launch its next-gen GeForce RTX 50 Series with the new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 early next year - Q1 2025.
With that, companies are lining up new hardware, including Power Supplies or PSUs, designed for the next generation of PC gaming and desktop AI. For example, MSI's impressive new 1600W MEG Ai1600T PCIE5 and the 1250W MPG A1250 (also available in 1000W and 850W), which we got to see during a recent tour of MSI's impressive factory in Shenzhen, China.
Interestingly, these new PSUs feature two 12V-2x6 power connectors (the updated 16-pin 12VHPWR that can deliver up to 600W on a single cable). MSI's reason for the additional connector is to support the next generation of graphics cards. Could we see the GeForce RTX 5090 launch with two power connectors? Possibly.
This would also make installing and powering two GeForce RTX 40 Series or two GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs easier as NVIDIA moves away from the older 8-pin PCI-E power.
Credible sources claim that the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 can draw up to 600W, so spreading the load across two connectors would be a more stable solution in a system with multiple components, including a high-power CPU. It could also minimize issues surrounding power delivery and, well, cables melting.
The downside is that if RTX 5090 cards require two of these connectors, then those looking to buy the next-gen flagship GPU would need to buy a PSU like the new 1600W MEG Ai1600T PCIE5 from MSI. On the plus side, this PSU is an absolute beast, with an 80 PLUS Titanium rating (a first for the company) and a CYBENETICS Gold rating. It ships with brand-new modular and patented embossed cables. It's also compact, with dimensions of 190x86x150mm.
MSI described its new PSUs as ready for "high performance" and "high power consumption" next-gen graphics cards. Whether or not the RTX 5090 features two 16-pin power connectors, it's all but confirmed that the 50 Series will feature higher TGPs than the existing 40 Series.
