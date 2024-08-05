Cooler Master says its new fanless 850W PSU supports NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090

Cooler Master says that its new fanless power supplies are ready for NVIDIA's new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, hot damn.

Cooler Master says its new fanless power supplies are ready to handle NVIDIA's next-gen ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card.

RTX 5090 mentioned on Cooler Masters new fanless PSU (source: Amazon)
RTX 5090 mentioned on Cooler Masters new fanless PSU (source: Amazon)

The company's new X Silent Edge Platinum 850W Fanless PSU costs $488 and is on Amazon right now, with 'confirmed' support for NVIDIA's current-gen Ada Lovelace-based flagship GeForce RTX 4090, as well as support for the next-gen Blackwell-based ultra-flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card.

I checked the listing and it's right there in black and white "support RTX 4090/5090" and while this could be a mistake, I highly doubt it as PSU manufacturers would be one of the key parts of making sure their PSUs can handle the fastest graphics card on the planet, especially after the 12VHPWR power connector debacle over the RTX 40 series GPUs.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card is rumored to feature the GB202 Blackwell GPU, with 24GB of next-gen GDDR7 memory on a 448-bit memory bus. We don't know what kind of power consumption to expect, but similar numbers to the RTX 4090 wouldn't be surprising.

Maybe higher given that we should get a major performance gains in rasterization, and amazing performance gains in RT games, and ballistic performance with what should eventuate into DLSS4.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

