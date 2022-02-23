All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk says Tesla charging stations will accept this cryptocurrency

Elon Musk has confirmed via Twitter that Tesla charging stations will 'of course' accept payments in this cryptocurrency.

Published Wed, Feb 23 2022 12:03 AM CST
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla charging stations will accept Musk's favorite cryptocurrency as payment.

Elon Musk responded to a tweet from the founder of Tesla Console, Ryan Zohoury, that featured an image of Tesla charging stations in Santa Monica, California, that showcased an almost full parking lot of Tesla vehicles. Musk said that a "futuristic diner / drive-in theater planned for Hollywood area!", and that it will be possible to pay in Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

This isn't the first time Musk has said that Dogecoin is a viable payment, as in December 2021, Tesla began trialing Dogecoin as a payment by allowing individuals to purchase some Tesla merchandise with the cryptocurrency. Reports also indicate that Musk has hinted or teased that in the future, people will be able to pay for SpaceX's Starlink internet with Dogecoin.

If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.

