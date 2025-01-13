Elon Musk deploys Tesla Cybertrucks with Starlink: free Wi-Fi for California wildfire victims

All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Elon Musk positions Tesla Cybertrucks around LA with SpaceX Starlink and free Wi-Fi: providing power, internet connectivity to California wildfire victims.

TL;DR: Elon Musk is aiding California wildfire victims by deploying Tesla Cybertrucks as mobile power stations with Starlink internet for free Wi-Fi. Tesla supports affected employees with housing, transportation, and meals. Most Supercharger sites are operational, and Tesla has deployed Megapack Chargers and Mobile Powerwall Units to assist with power needs.

Elon Musk is helping California wildfire victims by deploying Tesla Cybertrucks around the area as mobile power stations using Starlink internet terminals to provide Californians with free Wi-Fi, as regular internet and phone services are down.

Elon posted on X explaining: "We are going to position Cybertrucks with Starlinks and free Wi-Fi in a grid pattern in the areas that most need it in the greater LA/Malibu area".

"This was in reply to a previous post on X, where the SpaceX and Tesla boss said: "Apologies to those expecting Cybertruck deliveries in California over the next few days. We need to use those trucks as mobile base stations to provide power to Starlink Internet terminals in areas of LA without connectivity. A new truck will be delivered end of week".

The official Tesla account on X also provided an excellent summary of what the company is doing to help in California, with impacted employees who lost their house seeing Tesla covering housing accommodations, supporting employees with transportation and meals. Tesla says that all of its Supercharger sites are back online except for the Pasadena Supercharger, which "was in the middle of the fire".

Tesla has Megapack Chargers (MPCs) on the ground, with 2 units deployed on January 10 to relieve congestion in Thousand Oaks for evacuation and families losing power due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). Tesla has also deployed Mobile Powerwall Units (MPUs) with support from third-party non-profits in Altadena and Topenga Canyon, with Starlink and power for devices and fridges.

