Business, Financial & Legal

Trump vows to label attacks against Tesla as acts of domestic terrorism

President Donald Trump has announced in front of the White House that he is going to label attacks against Tesla dealerships as acts of domestic terrorism.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: President Donald Trump announced at the White House that attacks on Tesla dealerships will be classified as acts of domestic terrorism.

Out the front of the White House President Donald Trump committed to deeming any acts of violence against Tesla dealerships an act of domestic terrorism.

The comments from Trump come after several Tesla dealerships and charging stations were targeted by vandals, seemingly in response to an emerging campaign against Tesla CEO Elon Musk for his involvement as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is pursuing implementing sweeping cost-cutting measures throughout the US government. Trump and Musk were spotted outside of the White House in a Tesla vehicle, and after exiting the vehicle, Trump was asked about the labeling of the emerging violence against Tesla seen across the country.

Trump responded to the question, which can be seen in full below, by agreeing attackers should be labeled as domestic terrorists, and then went on to name several other American companies he has "stuck up for". Trump continued and explained he wants to protect any American company, and that "we are going to catch them". The President added that many of the dealerships have quite a lot of cameras, and that "we already know who some of them are, we're gonna catch them. And they're bad guys."

Question: Mr. President, talk to us about some of the violence that has been going around the country at dealerships. Some say they should be labeled domestic terrorists...

Trump: I will do that. I'll do it. I'm going to stop them. We catch anybody doing it... because they're harming a great American company.

Examples of attacks against Tesla

NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

