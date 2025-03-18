Tesla hit with targeted 'domestic terrorism' attack in Las Vegas

Tesla vehicles have been targeted in a domestic terrorism attack in Las Vegas after an individual hurled a molotov cocktail and opened fire at the cars.

Multiple Tesla vehicles have been fired upon and set alight at a Tesla dealership in Las Vegas, following a string of attacks against Elon Musk's electric vehicle company over his involvement in the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Reports indicate the events took place early Tuesday morning when a man hurled molotov cocktails at the vehicles and proceeded to fire upon them with an unknown gun. Police have confirmed the man responsible for the attack at the Las Vegas dealership is still on the run. At least five vehicles were damaged in the attack, which only last week President Trump vowed to label as acts of domestic terrorism. Two vehicles were completely engulfed in flames, with the other three still sustaining considerable damage.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded to the recent attack during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News where he said, "Tesla is a peaceful company, we've never done anything harmful. I've never done anything harmful, I've only done productive things. I think we have a deranged mental illness thing going on here because this doesn't make any sense." Musk added that he thinks there may be "larger forces at work as well," and asked who is funding and coordinating these attacks.

The recent firebombing comes after a string of attacks against Tesla across the country, with charging stations being burned and other vehicles being set ablaze.