All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has made $1 billion in consumer revenues

Assassin's Creed Valhalla made over $1 billion in little over a year, making it one of the most successful Ubisoft games ever.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Feb 18 2022 1:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has made over $1 billion in revenues in little over a year, breaking a new record for the franchise.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has made billion in consumer revenues 99 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In less than a year, Assassin's Creed Valhalla became the second most-profitable game in Ubisoft history. Now Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot confirms the game has made over $1 billion in total consumer revenues, which includes sales and microtransactions.

"For the first time in the Assassin's Creed brand, the game passed $1 billion dollar consumer revenue and it did that during the December month. It's something new for a franchise like Assassin's [Creed] to reach that kind of revenue," Guillemot said in a recent Q3 2021 earnings call.

That's a lot of money. Out of curiosity, I decided to see how much of Ubisoft's yearly revenue was potentially made up of earnings from Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

According to data provided by Ubisoft coupled with a quick bit of math, conversions, and estimates shows Valhalla could've made as much as 42% of Ubisoft's earnings in the 13 month period since its launch in Q3 2020 to Q3 2021.

That is, if Ubisoft got to keep all of consumer revenues...which it doesn't. Remember that Ubisoft has to pay Microsoft, Sony, and Epic a cut for each digital copy sold, and it has to pay distributors and other miscellaneous costs for manufacturing and shipment of physical games.

More Assassin's Creed news:

Below you can find calculation methodology:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has made $1 billion in consumer revenues 55 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4 Standard Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.88
$19.88$29.83$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/18/2022 at 1:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edge.media-server.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.