All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the second-most profitable Ubisoft game

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is already Ubisoft's second-most profitable game of all time in less than one year after release.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 29 2021 10:15 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Assassin's Creed Valhalla isn't even a year old yet and it's already one of Ubisoft's best-earning games of all time.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the second-most profitable Ubisoft game 32 | TweakTown.com

Today Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the second-most profitable video game in the company's 35-year lifespan. That's a pretty huge milestone for a game that's not even a year old. While Ubisoft predictably didn't give exact sales figures or revenues for Valhalla, it did say the game is responsible for driving strong Q2 earnings.

"In less than 12 months, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is already the second largest profit generating game in Ubisoft's history, reflecting the remarkable strength and value of the franchise."

Ubisoft's Q2 net bookings hit 392 million euros, overshooting company targets by 52 million euros. Back catalog sales were up 20% and PRI, player recurring investment via microtransactions and in-game content, was up 16% to 166.7 million euros. Microtransactions and other in-game spending made up 42% of total revenues.

"We delivered a solid performance in Q2, with revenue well above target. It was driven by the depth and the strength of our portfolio of owned IPs, including the remarkable ongoing success of Assassin's Creed Valhalla," said Ubisoft Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet.

Ubisoft plans to deliver a second year of Valhalla content to extend the game's lifespan until it can deliver Assassin's Creed Infinity, an ambitious online-driven game that may never end.

Read Also: Assassin's Creed Valhalla PS5 Review: Pinnacle of Console Gaming

Buy at Amazon

Assassin's Creed Valhalla PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.88
$29.88$44.48$29.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/28/2021 at 8:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ubisoft.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.