Assassin's Creed Shadows to reach 3 million players soon, earns silver medal in series

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set to reach 3 million players across all platforms (combined subscription & game sales), new leaked tracking data shows.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Assassin's Creed Shadows has reached 2 million players at release, surpassing Origins and Odyssey, but trailing behind Valhalla, which had over 2.55 million players on day one.

Assassin's Creed Shadows sales data has been acquired by various outlets, revealing solid engagement figures for the new game.

Ubisoft has officially confirmed AC Shadows had reached 2 million players at release, beating out both Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey. That's not all the data Ubisoft has on Shadows, though. Any game-maker has robust tracking tools that show sales and engagement data across a plethora of platforms and networks. Some of this info has been acquired byInsider Gaming and VGC, and the tracking data leaks show that Shadows has earned a silver medal for the series.

According to the data, which was not authorized for release by Ubisoft, Assassin's Creed Shadows is second behind Valhalla in terms of players on day 1 of launch, but Shadows is ahead of Odyssey. There's also a few numbers associated with the games, too; Valhalla managed to get over 2.55 million players on day one, and Odyssey had nearly 1 million.

(Some contextual reference info: Valhalla released during the pandemic, and Shadows has had the added benefit of launching into Steam).

Ubisoft is likely set to announce some sort of official milestone once the sales numbers become more concrete, or maybe Ubisoft will add some data on Shadows' performance into an official announcement on its strategic buyout talks.

Judging by the fusillade of promotions, tweets, advertisements, and the big engagement announcement, Ubisoft seems keen on celebrating any wins it can regarding Shadows, even if the game is still in second place behind Valhalla (a wildly successful product that managed to make $1 billion in consumer spending in little over a year, mind you).

NEWS SOURCES:insider-gaming.com, videogameschronicle.com

