All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

Ubisoft is optimistic for Assassin's Creed: Shadows despite confirming more layoffs

Ubisoft has released its latest earnings report revealing the company's revenue has dropped by 31.4% year-on-year, and more layoffs are coming.

Ubisoft is optimistic for Assassin's Creed: Shadows despite confirming more layoffs
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Ubisoft's financial report for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, shows a 31.4% revenue decline. Despite this, the company is optimistic about Assassin's Creed: Shadows' release, with strong pre-sales. Ubisoft plans restructuring, including layoffs, to exceed cost reduction targets by FY25, continuing efforts into FY26.

Ubisoft has released its financial report for the nine months ending December 31, 2024, and it shows a steady decline across the board for the once esteemed company.

Ubisoft is optimistic for Assassin's Creed: Shadows despite confirming more layoffs 6565156
2

Ubisoft was a company once known for its big AAA hits, but it has unfortunately slowly fallen from grace, and the company's recent financial results, along with its stock price, directly reflect that. For the nine months ending December 31, 2024, Ubisoft's revenue was €990 million ($1.07 billion USD), which was down 31.4% year-on-year. Net bookings for the company over that period were down 34.8% and accounted for €944 million ($1.02 billion USD), along with digital net bookings being down 33.8%, or €784 million ($850 million USD). Lastly, back-catalogue net bookings were down 27.7% at €762.3 million ($827 million USD).

Despite these significant declines, GamesIndustry.biz reports Ubisoft remains optimistic about its performance for the next quarter, as it will have released Assassin's Creed: Shadows on March 20, and according to Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet, pre-sales for the title are "tracking solidly" and are in-line with Assassin's Creed Odyssey - one of Ubisoft's most successful releases ranking second in terms of revenue behind Valhalla, which was the first Assassin's Creed game to pull in $1 billion in revenue.

"Early previews have been positive, praising its [Assassin's Creed: Shadows] narrative and immersive experience, with both characters playing critical roles in the game's storyline, as well as the quality and complementarity of the gameplay provided by the dual protagonist approach," said Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot

While Ubisoft anticipates Assassin's Creed: Shadows will perform to its expectations, the company also announced further plans for "targeted restructuring," which translates to layoffs. Ubisoft has already closed down two production studios and let go of nearly 300 employees.

"As a result of disciplined execution, we have announced further targeted restructuring, making difficult but necessary choices," said Guillemot. "[We] now expect to exceed our cost reduction plan by the end of FY25, ahead of schedule. We plan to pursue our efforts in FY26, going beyond the initial target by a significant margin."

Photo of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows - Limited Edition, PlayStation 5 Game
Best Deals: Assassin’s Creed Shadows - Limited Edition, PlayStation 5 Game
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99 USD
$69.99 USD -
Buy
$69.99 USD
$69.99 USD -
Buy
$69.99 USD
$69.99 USD -
Buy
$69.99 USD
$69.99 USD -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2025 at 9:38 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:gamesindustry.biz

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles