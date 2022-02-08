All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD EPYC 7773X 'Milan-X' dual-CPU: 128C/256T OC'd @ 4.8GHz

AMD's new EPYC 7773X 'Milan-X' CPU with 3D V-Cache tested with some overclocking, but it's not real overclocking... say what?

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 8 2022 10:21 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's new EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" processors with 3D V-Cache technology are now out on the market, with some "overclocking" performed on the dual-CPU powerhouse 128-core, 256-thread monster.

AMD EPYC 7773X 'Milan-X' dual-CPU: 128C/256T OC'd @ 4.8GHz 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

A dual-socket SuperMicro motherboard was used, with dual AMD EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" processors with 64 cores and 128 threads each, so with a dual-CPU configuration, we're looking at 128 cores and 256 threads -- as well as AMD's new 3D V-Cache technology -- and now some overclocking.

One of the AMD EPYC 7773X processors was detected as the "100-000000504-04 CPU" which is an OPN core for the AMD engineering sample. This processor in particular has a 2.2GHz base CPU clock and up to 3.5GHz boost CPU clock -- but this engineering sample had its CPU clocks at 100MHz lower -- 2.1GHz and 3.4GHz, respectively. But there's also the special 3D V-Cache technology that dollops a special layer of L3 cache right on top of the compute dies.

Each of AMD's new EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" processors has 8 x chiplets with an additional 96MB of cache -- in total, the CPU has a huge 788MB of 3D V-Cache -- and now, it's time for the Milan-X chips to be "overclocked".

AMD EPYC 7773X 'Milan-X' dual-CPU: 128C/256T OC'd @ 4.8GHz 02 | TweakTown.com
AMD EPYC 7773X 'Milan-X' dual-CPU: 128C/256T OC'd @ 4.8GHz 03 | TweakTown.com

Chinese Bilibili content creator "kenaide" used the two AMD EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" CPUs with the special EPYC Milan/Rome ES/QS overclocking tool created by Uat4 and ExecutableFix. The tool unlocks the power limits and increases the maximum all-core frequencies and voltages much higher than AMD allows.

AMD EPYC 7773X 'Milan-X' dual-CPU: 128C/256T OC'd @ 4.8GHz 04 | TweakTown.com

But... this is solely for engineering samples.

This is where things get tricky with the wording of "overclocked" when it comes to the AMD EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" processors... as ExecutableFix told VideoCardz that the CPU frequency that CPU-Z software is detecting is "not a real frequency, but rather a target".

Buy at Amazon

AMD EPYC 7542 Dotriaconta-core (32 Core) 2.90 GHz Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$4019.00
$4019.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/8/2022 at 10:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.