AMD's new EPYX 7773X 'Milan-X' CPU benched in dual-socket insanity

AMD's new flagship EPYC 7773X 'Milan-X' CPU benchmarked in awesome dual-socket config: yeah, it'll (very easily) play Crysis.

Published Tue, Jan 11 2022 11:57 PM CST
AMD's new flagship EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" processor is now out in the wild, with dual-socket configurations benchmarked and some truly glorious results to drool over.

The new AMD EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" CPU has 64 cores and 128 threads on the new Zen 3 architecture, with up to a 280W TDP. Inside, the CPU clocks are at 2.2GHz base and 3.5GHz boost, with a truly huge 768MB of L3 cache. This includes 256MB of regular L3 cache, joined by 512MB of cache delivered by the stacked L3 SRAM -- a 3x increase in L3 cache over the previous-gen EPYC "Milan" CPU.

In the new dual-socket configuration, the EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" "100-000000504-04_34/21_N" processor was used, which is a QS/ES (qualifying sample, engineering sample). This CPU has a base clock of 1.8GHz and boost clock of up to 2.9GHz, lower than the flagship EPYC 7773X -- but as a QS/ES sample, this makes sense.

The CPUs were installed into SuperMicro's monster H12DSi-N6 motherboard, which supports up to an insane 4TB of DDR4-3200 memory. The dual-socket EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" processors scored a gigantic 29668.9 points in CPU-Z's built-in multi-threaded benchmarks. CPU-Z isn't scaling very well above 64 cores right now, with a consumer-focused AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995WX processor hitting almost the same results.

Right now you can buy AMD's EPYC 7773X "Milan-X" QS/ES CPUs for around $3000 on Taobao, and considering the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3995X processor goes for a huge $5000+, I'm sure that the final pricing on the new Milan-X processor is going to be closer to $10,000 or so.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

