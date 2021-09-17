All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD EPYC Milan-X CPU: 64C/128T @ 3.8GHz, 280W TDP, and 768MB cache

AMD's new EPYC Milan-X CPU: Zen 3 with up to 64C/128T, 280W TDP, and a huge 768MB of 3D V-Cache on vertical chiplet stacks.

Published Fri, Sep 17 2021 12:08 AM CDT
AMD's next-gen EPYC Milan-X CPU family is on its way, and will be using the newer Zen 3 architecture and vertical 3D V-Cache technology. Now we have some new teased specs of the entire stack of EPYC Milan-X processors.

The new leaks are coming from ExecuFix who has revealed some clock speeds and the amount of 3D V-Cache per CPU. AMD will have its flagship EPYC 7773X which is a 64-core, 128-thread CPU with a base clock of 2.2GHz and boost clock of 3.5GHz -- packing a huge 768MB of L3 cache, and 280W TDP.

Next up we have the EPYC 7573 which is a 32-core, 64-thread CPU with a 2.8GHz base clock and 3.6GHz boost clock -- with 768MB of L3 cache and a 280W TDP. AMD has the EPYC 7473X as a 24-core, 48-thread offering with a base clock of 2.8GHz and boost clock of up to 3.7GHz.

The last chip in the Zen 3-powered Milan-X line up is the EPYC 7373X which is a 16-core, 32-thread offering with a base clock of 3.05GHz (much higher) and boost clock of 3.8GHz -- the final two EPYC chips have a lower 240W TDP but same 768MB of L3 cache.

  • EPYC 7773X 64 Core (100-000000504)
  • EPYC 7573X 32 Core (100-000000506)
  • EPYC 7473X 24 Core (100-000000507)
  • EPYC 7373X 16 Core (100-000000508)
