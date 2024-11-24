All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD to launch Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 9900X3D by end of January 2025: only one CCD has 3D V-Cache

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors rumored for launch by end of January 2025, only one of the CCDs will have 3D V-Cache technology.

AMD to launch Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 9900X3D by end of January 2025: only one CCD has 3D V-Cache
Gaming Editor
Published
3 minutes read time
TL;DR: AMD plans to unveil the Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors at CES 2025, with a late January launch. The 9950X3D will have 16 cores, 32 threads, and 144MB of cache, while the 9900X3D will feature 12 cores, 24 threads, and 140MB of cache.

AMD is preparing its higher-end Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors for a CES 2025 unveil, and late January launch on shelves.

The new Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor is already on the market and has been very well received, but the 8-core, 16-thread 9800X3D processor is soon to be joined by the Ryzen 9 9900X3D with 12 cores 24 threads, and then the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D with a huge 16 cores and 32 threads with the exciting new second-gen 3D V-Cache technology on-board.

In a new post on X by leaker Hoang Anh Phu we're told that the 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors will launch in late January 2025, with the new dual CCD (Core Complex Die) processors to NOT have a 3D V-Cache stack on each chiplet. AMD is using the same design as the 7950X3D and 7900X3D, where there is an extra 64MB of 3D V-Cache for a single die only.

But thanks to the second-generation 3D V-Cache, AMD reverses the order of the CCD and cache compared to the 7000X3D processors. It was presumed that AMD would be using two stacks of 3D V-Cache on the 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors, because there are two CCDs, then two stacks of 3D V-Cache makes sense.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D will feature 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power with 144MB of cache in total (L2 + L3 + 3D V-Cache). The Ryzen 9 9900X3D will pack 12 cores and 24 threads of CPU power with 140MB of cache in total. In comparison, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D features 8 cores and 16 threads with 104MB of cache in total.

Personally, I don't think many people will care about not having dual 3D V-Cache stacks, but rather they want similar (but not quite) the performance of the 9800X3D with a new 9950X3D or 9900X3D processor, but they want all those additional cores and threads.

Content creators, AI workloads, and other professional workloads would love the additional cores and threads of the 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors over the 8C/16T inside of the 9800X3D. They still get the benefit of the second-gen 3D V-Cache but with up to double the cores of the 9800X3D with the 9950X3D.

Another stack of second-gen 3D V-Cache would also make the 9950X3D and 9900X3D more expensive, but the flip side of that argument is that people wouldn't care... they would pay another couple of hundred dollars for that second stack of 3D V-Cache on the 9950X3D and 9900X3D. Too bad, it seems... AMD could've released an even higher-end 9950X3DX or something.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com, club386.com
Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

