Iconic Vice City characters appear freakish in new GTA remaster

Vice City's notorious NPCs look very different from their debonair PS2-era days, complete with gangly arms and weird bodies.

The new GTA trilogy Definitive Edition remaster collection has been lampooned for its portrayal of popular in-game characters, and today we take a closer look at some of Vice City's icons.

Vice City is one of the better looking games in the new Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition remasters. The NPC models though? Not so much. Some characters look okay, including mob boss Sonny Forelli, but others are downright freakish (Candy Suxxx, Love Fist guy, etc). And other icons like Lance Vahn look much different than their debonair PS2 days. This is almost like a Ricky and Morty alternate universe or maybe Vice City Boomer Stories--everyone looks older, weirder, and just...off.

We used the Vice City appearance change cheats to get in the skins of NPCs like Candy Suxxx, Lance Vahn, Hilary King, Ken Rosenberg, Phil Cassaday, Sonny Forelli, and Ricardo Diaz. The results are interesting to say the least.

The biggest changes are with the infamous Candy and henchman Lance. You've probably already seen the often-memed Candy with her gigantic traps, tiny head, and huge arms. Lance, on the other hand, has crazy Frankenstein shoulders and a stupefied expression. This isn't the satirical take on Scarface and 80s vice you know and remember.

Check below for some screenshots lifted from the PS5 version of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition collection.