Grand Theft Auto series has made $10.38 billion since GTA V's release, Take-Two data shows

Updated data from Take-Two Interactive shows that the Grand Theft Auto Franchise has made more than $10.381 billion since GTA V's release in 2013.

TL;DR: Since GTA V's 2013 launch, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has generated over $10.3 billion in net revenue, with strong recent quarterly growth driven by GTA Online expansions and digital promotions. Anticipation builds for GTA 6's November 2026 release, expected to surpass previous sales records with a full physical and digital launch.

Take-Two's latest results give an updated figure on Rockstar's best-selling franchise, including quarterly performance revenues that contribute to our cumulative tally.

For years now, I've been cataloging how much money that the GTA series has made, using the GTA V's seismic launch as a starting point, Based on the data provided by Take-Two, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has made at least $10.381 billion in net revenue since the launch of Grand Theft Auto V in September 2013.

On a quarterly basis, the GTA franchise did incredibly well throughout the Holiday 2025 period, earning $223.79 million, up 25% year-over-year and 30% quarter-over-quarter. The earnings were likely boosted by heavier GTA Online engagement thanks to Rockstar's successful Safehouse in the Hills GTA Online expansion, as well as the Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus freebies (GTA V still went on to ship 5 million copies digitally and physically through the quarter despite showing up on these services for free).

With GTA 6's release on the horizon, we have to wonder what these numbers will look like during Take-Two's Q3FY27 period, which corresponds to the November 19, 2026 release date for the game.

Analysts predict that GTA 6 could net a multi-billion dollar launch, eclipsing GTA V's staggering $1.5 billion sales revenue upon release. One expert believes that GTA 6 could pull in $2.7 billion when it launches in November with 30 million copies sold.

Whatever the case may be, Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that GTA 6's marketing will go into full swing during the summer, and that the game will have a physical release that launches in retail stores similar to its predecessor.