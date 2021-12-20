All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GTA trilogy remaster owners get another free Rockstar PC game

Rockstar Games gives out two free games to anyone who buys or has bought the new GTA trilogy remaster on the Rockstar Launcher.

Published Mon, Dec 20 2021 1:43 PM CST
Did you buy the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster on the Rockstar Store/Launcher? Then you get two free games.

Rockstar Games is giving out two free bonus games to anyone that buys or has bought the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remaster collection on the Rockstar Launcher. Buyers get free copies of the original PC trilogy by default, and also get to choose one of the following free PC games or in-game content:

  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition
  • Max Payne 3
  • L.A. Noire
  • Bully: Scholarship Edition
  • A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online
  • 55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

The Definitive Edition trilogy remaster is currently on sale for $47.99 on the Rockstar Store and Rockstar Launcher. There's also another bonus $10 discount coupon gifted to anyone who buys the trilogy on the Rockstar Launcher. This coupon can be used for any game that's priced at $15 or more, and has to be used by January 16, 2022.

NEWS SOURCE:rockstargames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

