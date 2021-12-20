GTA trilogy remaster owners get another free Rockstar PC game

Rockstar Games gives out two free games to anyone who buys or has bought the new GTA trilogy remaster on the Rockstar Launcher.

Did you buy the Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster on the Rockstar Store/Launcher? Then you get two free games.

Rockstar Games is giving out two free bonus games to anyone that buys or has bought the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition remaster collection on the Rockstar Launcher. Buyers get free copies of the original PC trilogy by default, and also get to choose one of the following free PC games or in-game content:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Max Payne 3

L.A. Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online

55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

The Definitive Edition trilogy remaster is currently on sale for $47.99 on the Rockstar Store and Rockstar Launcher. There's also another bonus $10 discount coupon gifted to anyone who buys the trilogy on the Rockstar Launcher. This coupon can be used for any game that's priced at $15 or more, and has to be used by January 16, 2022.