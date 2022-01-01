Alienware's new m17 R5 gaming laptop: AMD Ryzen 9 6980X + RX 6850M XT

AMD's new codename 'Rembrandt' APU teased on the fresh new 6nm node from TSMC, arrives in the form of the Ryzen 6000 series APUs.

AMD is gearing up for a gigantic CES 2022 this week and ahead of the big show we have an "official" photo of their next-gen codename "Rembrandt" APU, freshly minted on TSMC's new 6nm process node.

The new AMD "Rembrandt" APU will become the heart of the new Ryzen 6000 series mobile CPUs, with the new flagship Ryzen 9 6980HX processor smiling for the camera. A couple of new photos of the motherboard from inside of an Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop, that is powered by AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 6980HX processor.

This new Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop will be one of the fastest laptops that AMD has under its AMD Advantage program, and will offer 8 cores and 16 threads with support for both DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 connectivity. There's a built-in GPU powered by the RDNA 2 architecture, with 6 Workgroup Processors inside of the APU.

Alienware's new custom M17 R5 gaming laptop will not only feature the Ryzen 9 6980HX processor, with its 8 cores and 16 threads boosting up to 5.0GHz, along with the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 memory. The one in the pictures above, however, is powered by the Radeon RX 6700M which will have 10GB of GDDR6 memory.

We don't know much at all about AMD's new Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs on TSMC's new 6nm process node just yet, but we will in just a few days time.