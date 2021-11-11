ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU + RTX 3080 Ti GPU
ASUS preparing its next-gen ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop: AMD's new Ryzen 9 6900HX 'Rembrandt' CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.
ASUS is preparing its next-gen ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop, which is rumored to be packing some serious mobile CPU and GPU grunt.
The new ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop will reportedly feature AMD's new Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, according to MyLaptopGuide. The next-gen AMD "Rembrant" CPU has been teased before, so too has NVIDIA's new mobile-geared GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.
AMD's new Ryzen 9 6900HX processor will arrive with the new Zen 3+ cores, offering 8 cores and 16 threads on the newer 6nm process node. We don't know about clock speeds, but I wouldn't expect them to be lackluster -- not when Intel is going to unleash Alder Lake mobile CPUs at the same time.
The new AMD "Rembrant" chip will feature an on-board RDNA 2-based GPU, but there's no details on the GPU side of the new AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor just yet.
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should feature the GA103 GPU and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, with the normal and Max-Q variants to be on offer with TDPs ranging between 150W and 200W. The GPU itself was detailed a few days ago, with the GA103 GPU reportedly featuring 7424 CUDA cores and a GPU clock speed of 1395MHz.
We should expect ASUS to detail its new ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop at CES 2022.