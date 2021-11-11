All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU + RTX 3080 Ti GPU

ASUS preparing its next-gen ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop: AMD's new Ryzen 9 6900HX 'Rembrandt' CPU and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 11 2021 7:09 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS is preparing its next-gen ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop, which is rumored to be packing some serious mobile CPU and GPU grunt.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU + RTX 3080 Ti GPU 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop will reportedly feature AMD's new Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, according to MyLaptopGuide. The next-gen AMD "Rembrant" CPU has been teased before, so too has NVIDIA's new mobile-geared GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 6900HX processor will arrive with the new Zen 3+ cores, offering 8 cores and 16 threads on the newer 6nm process node. We don't know about clock speeds, but I wouldn't expect them to be lackluster -- not when Intel is going to unleash Alder Lake mobile CPUs at the same time.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU + RTX 3080 Ti GPU 02 | TweakTown.com

The new AMD "Rembrant" chip will feature an on-board RDNA 2-based GPU, but there's no details on the GPU side of the new AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor just yet.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should feature the GA103 GPU and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, with the normal and Max-Q variants to be on offer with TDPs ranging between 150W and 200W. The GPU itself was detailed a few days ago, with the GA103 GPU reportedly featuring 7424 CUDA cores and a GPU clock speed of 1395MHz.

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 15 laptop: Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU + RTX 3080 Ti GPU 03 | TweakTown.com

We should expect ASUS to detail its new ROG Strix SCAR 15 gaming laptop at CES 2022.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 (2021) Gaming Laptop (G533QS-DS96)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2299.99
$2299.99$2399.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2021 at 4:57 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.