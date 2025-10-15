LENOVO unveils its first Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU as part of its new 'Mobile on Desktop' gaming PC

TL;DR: LENOVO introduces the Legion Radeon RX 9070 XT, its first RDNA 4 custom GPU, featured in the 2025 Blade 7000P Mobile on Desktop gaming PC. Combining a powerful desktop-class GPU with AMD Ryzen 9 mobile processors, this compact rig delivers high performance and advanced cooling, currently available only in China.

Although its internal custom GPUs are designed and built for its Legion PC gaming systems, LENOVO is expanding its offerings by introducing its first RDNA 4-powered custom graphics cards with the LENOVO Legion Radeon RX 9070 XT. This new GPU is included as an option for the 2025 Blade 7000P Mobile on Desktop (MoDT) gaming PC, which pairs desktop graphics with an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D or Ryzen 9 8945HX mobile processor.

LENOVO's 2025 Blade 7000P Mobile on Desktop (MoDT) gaming PC, image credit: LENOVO.

The GPU sports a similar design to the company's custom GeForce RTX 50 Series cards, resembling a stylish triple-slot brushed metal brick with RGB lighting on the side. Spec-wise, LENOVO's variant appears to be based on AMD's reference design, featuring a Boost Clock speed of 2970 MHz and 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit interface.

This isn't the first time LENOVO has offered Radeon products as part of its PC line-up; however, it's the first time the company is offering AMD's flagship offering, as the Radeon RX 9070 XT is currently the most powerful Radeon gaming option on the market.

Pairing a desktop-class GPU with a mobile processor might seem strange, but it's an interesting way to create a more compact off-the-shelf rig. And the AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D here is something of a beast, 16 cores, 32 threads, and V-Cache in what AMD describes as the "world's fastest mobile gaming processor." And LENOVO looks to be boosting the TDP and power on the CPU from 75W up to 162W, which, when you add in the 300W Radeon RX 9070 XT, makes this more of a desktop than a laptop.

The PC also includes a custom M-ATX motherboard with robust power delivery and heatsinks for the VRM and storage, supporting storage expansion. LENOVO's 2025 Blade 7000P Mobile on Desktop (MoDT) gaming PC, which is also available in GeForce RTX 5070 Ti form, is currently limited to China, with no word on whether or not it will get a global release.