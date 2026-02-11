AMD's latest Ryzen and Radeon game bundle is giving away Crimson Desert

AMD is giving away free copies of the highly anticipated Crimson Desert game on PC with eligible Ryzen CPUs, Radeon GPUs, and gaming laptops.

Based on the impressive footage and depth shown in its recent gameplay deep dives, Pearl Abyss's Crimson Desert has quickly become one of 2026's most highly anticipated games for fans of single-player open-world adventure and RPG titles. With elements of Skyrim, The Witcher, The Legend of Zelda, and the studio's own Black Desert MMO, Crimson Desert is promising to deliver a sprawling and massive open-world game when it launches on March 20, 2026.

And with that, Crimson Desert is the latest game to join AMD's Game Bundle program for Ryzen and Radeon. From February 10 through April 25, 2026, if you purchase an eligible Ryzen 9000 Series GPU, Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU, or laptop with an eligible Ryzen processor, you get a free copy of the game.

That said, there are some limitations on the GPU front: Crimson Desert is limited to the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT, so Radeon RX 9060 XT buyers are out of luck.

Likewise, on the desktop CPU front, the new Crimson Desert AMD Game Bundle is limited to four desktop X3D CPUs: the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D, Ryzen 7 9850X3D, and Ryzen 7 9800X3D. The good news is that AMD says Crimson Desert will be optimized for Ryzen and Radeon, so AMD owners should get a smooth experience on day one.

AMD says its Ryzen processors and Radeon RX Series graphics cards will deliver "smooth gameplay and high-fidelity visuals" across Crimson Desert's "large-scale environments and combat scenarios." At least on the eligible hardware that's a part of this new bundle. For a list of the eligible gaming laptops with AMD Ryzen AI and Ryzen CPUs and discrete GPUs, head here. The list includes gaming laptops from Acer, ASUS, HP, MSI, Lenovo, and Razer.