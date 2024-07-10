Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC launched: Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT for $999

Minisforum launches its fastest gaming PC so far with the AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC which packs the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT for $999.

Minisforum has just launched its new AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC, the fastest gaming PC that the company has released so far. Check it out:

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT is the world's first AMD Advantage-certified Mini-PC, packing the AMD Ryzen 7 7945HX processor and Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU, even boasting an ultra-fast Gen5 SSD for storage. The new AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC could be considered a spiritual successor to the Intel NUC Enthusiast systems, but now that the ASUS ROG NUC systems are here, gamers are flocking to those Mini-PCs.

The new ASUS ROG NUC systems feature higher-end Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, which are components commonly found in higher-end gaming laptops. But, this is where ASUS has hefty pricing on its new ROG NUC, and now... there's a cheaper alternative with the Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC which starts at just $999.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7945HX processor has 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4 processing power, with the Radeon RX 7600M XT being a mid-range mobile GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus.

5

Minisforum is using a patented "Cold Wave Ultra" cooling system, which is capable of dissipating up to 205W of heat (which is damn impressive) with 8 heatpipes, 4 fans, and liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU. Minisforum has placed the motherboard between two coolers, with the system designed to stand vertically for optimal cooling.

Thanks to the Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC being based on the AMD "Dragon Range" platform, we have support for ultra-fast Gen5 SSDs which is something truly rare in this form factor. You aren't just limited to a single SSD either, you can have 1 x Gen5 SSD and 1 x Gen4 SSD. There's also Wi-Fi 7 support, enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0 output (impressive, Minisforum) and USB-C video output.

Pricing-wise, we're looking at: