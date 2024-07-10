Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC launched: Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT for $999

Minisforum launches its fastest gaming PC so far with the AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC which packs the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT for $999.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 57 seconds read time

Minisforum has just launched its new AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC, the fastest gaming PC that the company has released so far. Check it out:

Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC launched: Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT for $999 502
Open Gallery 5

The new Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT is the world's first AMD Advantage-certified Mini-PC, packing the AMD Ryzen 7 7945HX processor and Radeon RX 7600M XT GPU, even boasting an ultra-fast Gen5 SSD for storage. The new AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC could be considered a spiritual successor to the Intel NUC Enthusiast systems, but now that the ASUS ROG NUC systems are here, gamers are flocking to those Mini-PCs.

The new ASUS ROG NUC systems feature higher-end Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, which are components commonly found in higher-end gaming laptops. But, this is where ASUS has hefty pricing on its new ROG NUC, and now... there's a cheaper alternative with the Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC which starts at just $999.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7945HX processor has 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 4 processing power, with the Radeon RX 7600M XT being a mid-range mobile GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit memory bus.

Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC launched: Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT for $999 503
Open Gallery 5
Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC launched: Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT for $999 504Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC launched: Ryzen 9 7945HX, Radeon RX 7600M XT for $999 505

Minisforum is using a patented "Cold Wave Ultra" cooling system, which is capable of dissipating up to 205W of heat (which is damn impressive) with 8 heatpipes, 4 fans, and liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU. Minisforum has placed the motherboard between two coolers, with the system designed to stand vertically for optimal cooling.

Thanks to the Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT Mini-PC being based on the AMD "Dragon Range" platform, we have support for ultra-fast Gen5 SSDs which is something truly rare in this form factor. You aren't just limited to a single SSD either, you can have 1 x Gen5 SSD and 1 x Gen4 SSD. There's also Wi-Fi 7 support, enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.0 output (impressive, Minisforum) and USB-C video output.

Pricing-wise, we're looking at:

  • Ryzen 9 7945HX + Radeon RX 7600M XT barebone (no RAM, no SSD) = $999
  • Ryzen 9 7945HX + Radeon RX 7600M XT + 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD = $1199
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
$388.13
$393.57$394.95$339.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/10/2024 at 9:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, store.minisforum.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags