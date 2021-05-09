AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs: Zen 3+ CPU cores on 6nm and 12 RDNA 2 GPU cores
AMD's next-gen Ryzen 6000 series Rembrandt APU: based on new Zen 3+ architecture and packs RDNA 2 GPU cores made on TSMC 6nm node.
We are hearing some new rumbles on AMD's next-gen Ryzen 6000 series APUs codenamed Rembrandt, with leaker ExecutibleFix pumping out some new details.
In the tweets we're told that AMD's new Rembrandt APUs will be using the new Zen 3+ architecture, RDNA 2 GPU cores and be on TSMC's new 6nm node. We heard all of this nearly a year ago now with previous rumors: Zen 3+ architecture + RDNA 2 architecture + TSMC 6nm node.
But the new rumors are teasing that the Rembrandt APU packs 12 Compute Units of RDNA 2 GPU cores, which will be interesting to see how gaming performance will end up when the new APUs launch in 2022. The current-gen Cezanne APUs feature 512 stream processors based on the previous-gen Vega GPU architecture, while the new Rembrandt APU cores will pack 768 stream processors -- a 50% increase.
AMD's next-gen Ryzen 6000 series APUs codenamed Rembrandt will also rock PCIe 4.0 and LPDDR5/DDR5 memory support. We can expect up to DDR5-5200 memory supported, 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes and 2 x USB 4 (40Gbps) ports and should be the first APU on the new AM5 socket in 2022.
