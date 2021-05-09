All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6
TRENDING NOW: SpaceX now accepts Dogecoin, DOGE-1 satellite to the Moon in Q1 2022

AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs: Zen 3+ CPU cores on 6nm and 12 RDNA 2 GPU cores

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 6000 series Rembrandt APU: based on new Zen 3+ architecture and packs RDNA 2 GPU cores made on TSMC 6nm node.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 9 2021 8:27 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are hearing some new rumbles on AMD's next-gen Ryzen 6000 series APUs codenamed Rembrandt, with leaker ExecutibleFix pumping out some new details.

In the tweets we're told that AMD's new Rembrandt APUs will be using the new Zen 3+ architecture, RDNA 2 GPU cores and be on TSMC's new 6nm node. We heard all of this nearly a year ago now with previous rumors: Zen 3+ architecture + RDNA 2 architecture + TSMC 6nm node.

But the new rumors are teasing that the Rembrandt APU packs 12 Compute Units of RDNA 2 GPU cores, which will be interesting to see how gaming performance will end up when the new APUs launch in 2022. The current-gen Cezanne APUs feature 512 stream processors based on the previous-gen Vega GPU architecture, while the new Rembrandt APU cores will pack 768 stream processors -- a 50% increase.

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 6000 series APUs codenamed Rembrandt will also rock PCIe 4.0 and LPDDR5/DDR5 memory support. We can expect up to DDR5-5200 memory supported, 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes and 2 x USB 4 (40Gbps) ports and should be the first APU on the new AM5 socket in 2022.

AMD Ryzen 6000 APUs: Zen 3+ CPU cores on 6nm and 12 RDNA 2 GPU cores 06 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$729.99
$739.00$739.03$925.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/9/2021 at 2:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.