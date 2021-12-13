All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Keanu Reeves (Johnny Silverhand) still hasn't played Cyberpunk 2077

Keanu Reeves doesn't play video games, not even sci-fi FPS Cyberpunk 2077, a game he actually starred in as Johnny Silverhand.

Published Mon, Dec 13 2021 2:10 PM CST
Keanu Reeves delivered one of the most iconic performances in video game history as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077. But Reeves hasn't actually played the game yet.

In a recent interview with The Verge, beloved megastar Keanu Reeves says he doesn't play video games--not even a game he starred in. When asked if he's played Cyberpunk 2077, Reeves said: "No, I mean I've seen demonstrations but I've never played it."

Silverhand's role in Cyberpunk 2077 is so monumental that CD Projekt RED considered him "almost a second protagonist." There's lots of spoilers dealing with Keanu's character so we'll leave it at that.

Keanu's limited playtime makes sense. Reeves has been tremendously busy with two Matrix projects: the high-budget Matrix Resurrections film and the Matrix Awakens Unreal Engine 5 gameplay demo. He also has a bunch of side projects including running a company that makes custom motorcycles.

Not every superstar is so averse to video games. Superman star Henry Cavill is a huge gamer and Witcher nerd--his passion for the franchise was a big decided factor for his role as Geralt of Rivia.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

