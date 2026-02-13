John Wick game announced: AAA title starring Keanu Reeves, collaboration with Chad Stahelski

TL;DR: Saber Interactive announced a new AAA John Wick game featuring Keanu Reeves and directed by Chad Stahelski, promising an adrenaline-fueled experience within the John Wick timeline. Developed with Lionsgate, the game offers an original narrative with iconic and new characters, expanding the franchise's rich lore.

In an announcement coming out of nowhere during the February 2026 State of Play event, Saber Interactive revealed a new AAA John Wick game, starring titular hero Keanu Reeves, and made in collaboration with Chad Stahelski, who was the director and visionary behind the four John Wick movies. Check out the teaser trailer:

We knew that Lionsgate was working on a new AAA tier John Wick game, and now it is a reality... Lionsgate has Saber Interactive working on the new John Wick game, and having both Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski is a huge, huge deal.

John Wick game director Jesus Iglesias said on a PlayStation Blog post: "We are working closely with Chad Stahelski (John Wick director and franchise visionary), Keanu Reeves, and Lionsgate to produce a highly anticipated, adrenaline-fueled experience that fits into the world of John Wick. This game takes place during a specific period within the John Wick timeline and contributes to the expansive and rich lore of the franchise".

Iglesias continued: "Like many of you, we are huge John Wick fans, and having the opportunity to bring one of the most captivating and successful action franchises to life on PlayStation is a rewarding experience for us. The story is being created in collaboration with our writers, Chad Stahelski, and Lionsgate. It is an original gameplay narrative that addresses a significant time in John Wick's life, featuring well-known and iconic characters, as well as compelling new characters specifically created for this production".