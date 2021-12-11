All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Keanu Reeves wants you to know: Facebook didn't invent the metaverse

Keanu Reeves on Facebook and the metaverse: 'can we just not have metaverse be invented by Facebook' says metaverse is way older.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Dec 11 2021 10:23 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Keanu Reeves really, really doesn't want Facebook (or Meta now) to think it was the creator of the metaverse... The Matrix Resurrections star made some big comments about the metaverse, and Facebook (sorry, again... Meta) and their role in creating the future.

When asked about the metaverse by The Verge in their interview with The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Keanu said: "can we just not have metaverse be invented by Facebook".

He was asked by The Verge "you're not a fan?" to which Keanu replied: "No, but just the concept of metaverse is like way older than that. It's like a way older, and so for that moment to get to... I'm just like, 'Come on, man'".

The Verge reporter didn't reply to that, but asked "Do you think it's dystopian, like the way the original Matrix kind of presented all this is like kind of dystopian, where tech was headed, do you think the metaverse as everyone's talking about it now?"

Keanu replied, saying: "Yeah, because it's also content creation, it's economic creation, right? Cryptocurrency".

Keanu Reeves wants you to know: Facebook didn't invent the metaverse 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

The Matrix Trilogy [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$47.99
$47.99$47.99$48.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/11/2021 at 1:36 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, fool.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.