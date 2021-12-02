Battlefield 2042 tanks hard: player base down 70% since launch

If you've played Battlefield 2042 then you would've realized it's just... really not that great, at all. So the news from Battlefield insider Tom Henderson that the Battlefield 2042 player base has dropped, hard.

Henderson tweeted that the Battlefield 2042 "player base has dropped 70% since launch, in addition to its stock also dropping 18% since early access. Both players and investors are not happy with this game". We don't have any firm numbers to confirm this, because a 70% drop would mean the Battlefield 2042 servers would be empty.

But even tweet replies to Henderson's claims that 70% of the Battlefield 2042 player base has run away aren't all negative, with some tweets noting: "Well I'm happy. Game is great, loving it. Genuinely" and another that tweeted: "70% ?! On what platform? Just Steam or across the board. Seems like if 70% of people stopped playing, we wouldn't be finding matches as quickly. Not seeing this on PS5 anyway".

Another tweet pointed out: "Either if it's only 15k players you will be [able] to find a match quickly. On pc hazard zone is DEAD there is no one who's play that, for PlayStation and Xbox you can look the [percentage] of people who's claim differently trophies, and the most revelant are level reach trophies".