Battlefield 2042 tanks hard: player base down 70% since launch

Battlefield 2042 is the worst in the series: player base numbers dropped 70% since launch, EA stock drops 18% since launch. Ouch.

Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 6:27 PM CST   |   Updated Thu, Dec 2 2021 7:03 PM CST
If you've played Battlefield 2042 then you would've realized it's just... really not that great, at all. So the news from Battlefield insider Tom Henderson that the Battlefield 2042 player base has dropped, hard.

Henderson tweeted that the Battlefield 2042 "player base has dropped 70% since launch, in addition to its stock also dropping 18% since early access. Both players and investors are not happy with this game". We don't have any firm numbers to confirm this, because a 70% drop would mean the Battlefield 2042 servers would be empty.

But even tweet replies to Henderson's claims that 70% of the Battlefield 2042 player base has run away aren't all negative, with some tweets noting: "Well I'm happy. Game is great, loving it. Genuinely" and another that tweeted: "70% ?! On what platform? Just Steam or across the board. Seems like if 70% of people stopped playing, we wouldn't be finding matches as quickly. Not seeing this on PS5 anyway".

Another tweet pointed out: "Either if it's only 15k players you will be [able] to find a match quickly. On pc hazard zone is DEAD there is no one who's play that, for PlayStation and Xbox you can look the [percentage] of people who's claim differently trophies, and the most revelant are level reach trophies".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

