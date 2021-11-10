Battlefield 2042 Early Access: here's when it unlocks in your country

Battlefield 2042 unlocks for those who pre-ordered on consoles or PC: it all kicks off in the next few hours, 50-65GB download.

Battlefield 2042 pre-loading is kicking off worldwide right now, but once you've got it downloaded and installed onto your PC or console, what time does it unlock? Let's find out.

If you've pre-ordered the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition version of Battlefield 2042, then you'll get Early Access into the game and can enjoy it on November 12. The full release is a week later on November 19, so anyone that ordered the Gold or Ultimate Edition of the game can pre-load Battlefield 2042.

I've just finished pre-loading Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition on Steam, but we're still over 24 hours away from the PC Early Access launch at the time of writing. It all kicks off on November 12 @ 00:00 PST. Not only that, but there's also a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042 if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscriber.

Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition includes additional cosmetics for the game, as well as the Year 1 Pass. The most expensive version of the game is the Ultimate Edition, which has everything that the Gold Edition of Battlefield 2042 comes with and then adds in the Midnight Bundle, a digital artbook, and a soundtrack.

Battlefield 2042 - Gold Edition - $90 ($100 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Battlefield 2042 - Ultimate Edition - $110 ($120 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

PC

November 12, 8 a.m. UTC (Global simultaneous release on Origin, EA Desktop, Steam and Epic)

London : 8 a.m. GMT

Paris : 9 a.m. CET

New York : 3 a.m. EST

San Francisco : Midnight PST

Johannesburg : 10 a.m. SAST

New Delhi : 1:30 p.m. IST

Sydney : 7 p.m. AEDT

Moscow : 11 a.m. MSK

Rio de Janeiro: 5 a.m. BRT

PlayStation

November 12 (Rolling release, day starts at midnight):

London : Midnight GMT, November 12

Paris : Midnight CET, November 12

New York : Midnight EST, November 12

San Francisco : 9 p.m. PST, November 11

Johannesburg : Midnight SAST, November 12

New Delhi : Midnight IST, November 12

Sydney : Midnight AEDT, November 12

Moscow : Midnight MSK, November 12

Rio de Janeiro: 2 a.m. BRT, November 12

Xbox

November 12 (Rolling release, day starts at midnight):

London : Midnight GMT, November 12

Paris : Midnight CET, November 12

New York : Midnight EST, November 12

San Francisco : 9 p.m. PST, November 11

Johannesburg : Midnight SAST, November 12

New Delhi : 12:30 a.m. IST, November 12

Sydney : Midnight AEDT, November 12

Moscow : Midnight MSK, November 12

Rio de Janeiro: 11 p.m. BRT, November 11

Battlefield 2042 officially launches on November 19, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Below I've got the official launch times of Battlefield 2042:

PC

November 19, 8 a.m. UTC (Global simultaneous release on Origin, EA Desktop, Steam and Epic)

London : 8 a.m. GMT

Paris : 9 a.m. CET

New York : 3 a.m. EST

San Francisco : Midnight PST

Johannesburg : 10 a.m. SAST

New Delhi : 1:30 p.m. IST

Sydney : 7 p.m. AEDT

Moscow : 11 a.m. MSK

Rio de Janeiro: 5 a.m. BRT

PlayStation

November 19 (Rolling release, day starts at midnight):

London : Midnight GMT, November 19

Paris : Midnight CET, November 19

New York : Midnight EST, November 19

San Francisco : 9 p.m. PST, November 18

Johannesburg : Midnight SAST, November 19

New Delhi : Midnight IST, November 19

Sydney : Midnight AEDT, November 19

Moscow : Midnight MSK, November 19

Rio de Janeiro: 2 a.m. BRT, November 19

Xbox

November 19 (Rolling release, day starts at midnight):