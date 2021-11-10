Battlefield 2042 Early Access: here's when it unlocks in your country
Battlefield 2042 unlocks for those who pre-ordered on consoles or PC: it all kicks off in the next few hours, 50-65GB download.
Battlefield 2042 pre-loading is kicking off worldwide right now, but once you've got it downloaded and installed onto your PC or console, what time does it unlock? Let's find out.
If you've pre-ordered the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition version of Battlefield 2042, then you'll get Early Access into the game and can enjoy it on November 12. The full release is a week later on November 19, so anyone that ordered the Gold or Ultimate Edition of the game can pre-load Battlefield 2042.
I've just finished pre-loading Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition on Steam, but we're still over 24 hours away from the PC Early Access launch at the time of writing. It all kicks off on November 12 @ 00:00 PST. Not only that, but there's also a 10-hour trial of Battlefield 2042 if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or EA Play subscriber.
Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition includes additional cosmetics for the game, as well as the Year 1 Pass. The most expensive version of the game is the Ultimate Edition, which has everything that the Gold Edition of Battlefield 2042 comes with and then adds in the Midnight Bundle, a digital artbook, and a soundtrack.
- Battlefield 2042 - Gold Edition - $90 ($100 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Battlefield 2042 - Ultimate Edition - $110 ($120 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
PC
November 12, 8 a.m. UTC (Global simultaneous release on Origin, EA Desktop, Steam and Epic)
- London: 8 a.m. GMT
- Paris: 9 a.m. CET
- New York: 3 a.m. EST
- San Francisco: Midnight PST
- Johannesburg: 10 a.m. SAST
- New Delhi: 1:30 p.m. IST
- Sydney: 7 p.m. AEDT
- Moscow: 11 a.m. MSK
- Rio de Janeiro: 5 a.m. BRT
PlayStation
November 12 (Rolling release, day starts at midnight):
- London: Midnight GMT, November 12
- Paris: Midnight CET, November 12
- New York: Midnight EST, November 12
- San Francisco: 9 p.m. PST, November 11
- Johannesburg: Midnight SAST, November 12
- New Delhi: Midnight IST, November 12
- Sydney: Midnight AEDT, November 12
- Moscow: Midnight MSK, November 12
- Rio de Janeiro: 2 a.m. BRT, November 12
Xbox
November 12 (Rolling release, day starts at midnight):
- London: Midnight GMT, November 12
- Paris: Midnight CET, November 12
- New York: Midnight EST, November 12
- San Francisco: 9 p.m. PST, November 11
- Johannesburg: Midnight SAST, November 12
- New Delhi: 12:30 a.m. IST, November 12
- Sydney: Midnight AEDT, November 12
- Moscow: Midnight MSK, November 12
- Rio de Janeiro: 11 p.m. BRT, November 11
Battlefield 2042 officially launches on November 19, 2021 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Below I've got the official launch times of Battlefield 2042:
PC
November 19, 8 a.m. UTC (Global simultaneous release on Origin, EA Desktop, Steam and Epic)
- London: 8 a.m. GMT
- Paris: 9 a.m. CET
- New York: 3 a.m. EST
- San Francisco: Midnight PST
- Johannesburg: 10 a.m. SAST
- New Delhi: 1:30 p.m. IST
- Sydney: 7 p.m. AEDT
- Moscow: 11 a.m. MSK
- Rio de Janeiro: 5 a.m. BRT
PlayStation
November 19 (Rolling release, day starts at midnight):
- London: Midnight GMT, November 19
- Paris: Midnight CET, November 19
- New York: Midnight EST, November 19
- San Francisco: 9 p.m. PST, November 18
- Johannesburg: Midnight SAST, November 19
- New Delhi: Midnight IST, November 19
- Sydney: Midnight AEDT, November 19
- Moscow: Midnight MSK, November 19
- Rio de Janeiro: 2 a.m. BRT, November 19
Xbox
November 19 (Rolling release, day starts at midnight):
- London: Midnight GMT, November 19
- Paris: Midnight CET, November 19
- New York: Midnight EST, November 19
- San Francisco: 9 p.m. PST, November 18
- Johannesburg: Midnight SAST, November 19
- New Delhi: 12:30 a.m. IST, November 19
- Sydney: Midnight AEDT, November 19
- Moscow: Midnight MSK, November 19
- Rio de Janeiro: 11 p.m. BRT, November 18
