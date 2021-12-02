All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Pentagon responds to Russia's dangerous anti-satellite weapon test

The US Pentagon has responded to Russia's recent anti-satellite weapon test that put astronauts aboard the ISS in danger.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Dec 2 2021 3:01 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russia recently tested an anti-satellite weapon out on one of its decommissioned satellites, sparking global debate over the new space debris caused by the test.

Pentagon responds to Russia's dangerous anti-satellite weapon test 01 | TweakTown.com

The anti-satellite weapon test caused new 1,500 pieces of space debris to join the already thousands of pieces floating around low-Earth orbit. Some of these space debris are travelling at extremely high speeds and can be a hazard to satellites, the International Space Station (ISS), and astronauts. Shortly after the weapon test was conducted, astronauts aboard the ISS were told to take cover in escape vehicles by NASAas space debris from the satellite break up were in-bound.

Russia's Minister-general of the army, Sergei Shoigu, commented on the space debris having the potential to pose a threat to future space activities, saying "the resulting fragments do not pose any threat to space activities". Now, the Pentagon has called for all global halt to testing anti-satellite weaponry, which was further backed up with condemnation for Russia's recent actions.

"We would like to see all nations agree to refrain from anti-satellite weapons testing that creates debris," U.S. Department of Defense deputy secretary Kathleen Hicks said at a meeting of the National Space Council.

"Such a display of deliberate disregard for safety, security and sustainability in space is one to be condemned and underscores the urgency of acting in defense of developing shared norms and having long-term sustainability of outer space," said Hicks.

Recently, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk chimed in on the space debris debate. To read what he said, check out this link here.

Read more: NASA delays astronaut spacewalk out of fear, space dangers increasing

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Smaller Upper Left Chest Logo

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.95
$17.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/2/2021 at 12:47 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.