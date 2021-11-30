All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon Cyber Monday deals are insane: laptops up to 22% off

Amazon's Cyber Monday deals have taken the website by storm with insane discounts on a range of laptops and Chromebooks.

Published Tue, Nov 30 2021 2:35 AM CST
If you are after awesome deals on technology, then Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are exactly what you need to check out.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals are insane: laptops up to 22% off 01 | TweakTown.com

Amazon has slashed prices across a large range of technology and electronic products, and one range of items seeing massive price reductions is laptops and Chromebooks. Looking at Amazon's Cyber Monday listings for discounts on Chromebooks and laptops, you will notice a variety of different brands have been discounted. Known laptop and Chromebook brands such as Lenovo, Acer, HP, and ASUS are included.

If you were thinking about getting a new laptop or Chromebook or were considering changing from a laptop to a Chromebook, now is definitely the time to have a look at some prices. Additionally, sales such as these are an excellent opportunity to secure a Christmas present for a technology-inclined friend, child, or family member. In the entirety of this article, you will find some of the deals listed. To see the full list check out this link here.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Laptop, 14.0" HD (1366 x 768) Display, Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 64 GB SSD - was $299.99 - now $229.99 - you save $70.00 (23%)

Acer Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6 Creator Laptop | 14" Full HD 100% sRGB | AMD Ryzen 7 5800U | NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti - was $1,069.99 - now $899.99 - you save $170.00 (16%)

HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver N5030, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB eMMC, 14" HD Micro-Edge Touchscreen - was $359.99 - now $289.99 - you save $70.00 (19%)

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 OLED Ultra Slim Convertible Laptop, 13.3" OLED FHD Touch Screen, Intel Evo Core i7-1165G7 CPU - now $1,209.00 - was $1,009.99 - you save $199.01 (16%)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop, 14.0" FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB NVMe - was $609.99 - now $469.99 - you save $140.00 (23%)

NEWS SOURCE:amazon.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

