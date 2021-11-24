Fortnite Chapter 3 starts in December, after 'The End' event

Fortnite's current Chapter 2 feels like it has been going on forever, with developer Epic Games set to unleash Fortnite Chapter 3 in just over a week from now.

The above teaser trailer to Fortnite Chapter 2 and its "The End" event teases the big reveal, where you will be battling The Cube Queen. Remember that Fortnite Chapter 2 has been with us since 2019, so it has been over 2 years in the making for Chapter 3.

We don't know exactly what to expect apart from massive changes with Fortnite Chapter 3, including a new map, with some more details from Epic Games on Fortnite Chapter 3 teased: "'The End' marks the finale of Fortnite Chapter 2. This climatic event will see players take on The Cube Queen in one last stand for the fate of the Island. Squad up with your friends and players around the world to take on the Sideways corruption. The End supports large parties of up to 16 players queued together, so bring the whole squad along. Be sure to log in early - The End playlist will be available in Fortnite 30 minutes prior to the start time for players to jump in".

"The End is a one-time only, in-game event. Content creators and players looking to relive the final moments of Fortnite Chapter 2 should take steps to record and archive their experience as replays will not be available. Players will be unable to edit their settings once The End begins, so please adjust any visual options to your preferred viewing experience before joining. Because the Season will end a day early, all players who log in before the end of the Season will receive a 225,000 XP reward. To immortalize The End, players who fight back The Cube Queen will unlock a special Loading Screen and Wrap!"

Fortnite's upcoming "The End" event starts on December 4 at 1PM PT, with the game on virtually every platform: the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, as well as iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.