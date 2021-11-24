All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Fortnite Chapter 3 starts in December, after 'The End' event

Epic Games will kick off Fortnite Chapter 3 after the one-time only, in-game event 'The End' where we fight The Cube Queen.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 24 2021 10:39 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Fortnite's current Chapter 2 feels like it has been going on forever, with developer Epic Games set to unleash Fortnite Chapter 3 in just over a week from now.

The above teaser trailer to Fortnite Chapter 2 and its "The End" event teases the big reveal, where you will be battling The Cube Queen. Remember that Fortnite Chapter 2 has been with us since 2019, so it has been over 2 years in the making for Chapter 3.

We don't know exactly what to expect apart from massive changes with Fortnite Chapter 3, including a new map, with some more details from Epic Games on Fortnite Chapter 3 teased: "'The End' marks the finale of Fortnite Chapter 2. This climatic event will see players take on The Cube Queen in one last stand for the fate of the Island. Squad up with your friends and players around the world to take on the Sideways corruption. The End supports large parties of up to 16 players queued together, so bring the whole squad along. Be sure to log in early - The End playlist will be available in Fortnite 30 minutes prior to the start time for players to jump in".

"The End is a one-time only, in-game event. Content creators and players looking to relive the final moments of Fortnite Chapter 2 should take steps to record and archive their experience as replays will not be available. Players will be unable to edit their settings once The End begins, so please adjust any visual options to your preferred viewing experience before joining. Because the Season will end a day early, all players who log in before the end of the Season will receive a 225,000 XP reward. To immortalize The End, players who fight back The Cube Queen will unlock a special Loading Screen and Wrap!"

Fortnite's upcoming "The End" event starts on December 4 at 1PM PT, with the game on virtually every platform: the PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, as well as iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

Fortnite Chapter 3 starts in December, after 'The End' event 04 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NERF Fortnite 6-SH Dart Blaster

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/24/2021 at 1:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.