Amazon drops crazy early Black Friday sales: up to 46% off on monitors

Amazon has come out the gate hot with some incredible Black Friday sales on a large selection of Samsung monitors. Up to 46% off.

If you were looking to get a new monitor for your gaming setup or are just in need of a cheap, but decent second monitor now might be the time to pick one up.

Amazon is no stranger to ridiculous Black Friday sales, and 2021 is no different as the e-commerce giant has already dropped some discounts on a large selection of Samsung monitors. Most of the monitors are aimed towards gamers, but there are a few that are designed for professional use, such as graphics design, video/photo editing and more.

If you are a gamer, and are looking to pick up a new monitor, there are dozens to choose from, and the price range is extremely flexible, with monitor prices ranging from $139.99 to $1,999.99. Below are some of the hottest deals you will be able to find on the early Black Friday sales listing, but the monitors listed below are not all of the monitors discounted. To see the full list check out this link here.

Hot Deals

SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor | QHD, 240hz, 1000R Curved, QLED, NVIDIA G-SYNC & FreeSync - was $1,399.99 - now $999.99 - you save $400.00 (29%)

SAMSUNG 43 Inch 4K Smart Monitor, UHD Monitor, Computer Monitor, Smart TV Apps, Microsoft 365, 4K - was $599.99 - now $449.99 - you save $150.00 (25%)

Samsung 24 inch CF396 Curved Monitor (LC24F396FHNXZA) - 1080p - was $189.99 - now $139.99 - you save $50.00 (26%)

SAMSUNG 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor, WQHD (2560x1440) - was $349.99 - now $289.99 - you save $60.00 (17%)

SAMSUNG M5 Series 27-Inch FHD 1080p Smart Monitor & Streaming TV - was $279.99 - now $199.99 - you save $80.00 (29%)