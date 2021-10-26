ADATA unveils new XPG LANCER DDR5 RAM: 16GB kits, up to DDR5-5200

ADATA's first-ever gaming DDR5 RAM, with the first kits out of the gate rocking RGB lighting and 16GB DDR5-5200 kits of memory.

ADATA has thrown another hat into the DDR5 memory ring with the unveiling of its new XPG LANCER DDR5 gaming memory that has RGB lighting.

The new ADATA XPG LANCER DDR5 memory comes in kits of up to 16GB and speeds of up to DDR5-5200, with ADATA adding in a PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) and ECC (Error Correcting Code) for enhanced performance and stability.

ADATA reiterates that the company is using high-quality ICs and PCBs to "ensure uncompromised performance and reliable overclocking, ideal for discerning gamers and overclockers. With support for Intel® XMP 3.0, users can get overclocking easily without the need to go into BIOS. There is no need to repeatedly adjust and fine-tune overclocking parameters".

ADATA's new XPG LANCER DDR5 gaming RAM will launch in the coming weeks, with single and dual-channel 16GB DDR5-5200 kits while DDR5-6000 speed kits will be "coming soon".