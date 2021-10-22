All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Gamer orders Intel's new Core i9-12900K, gets it 2 weeks before launch

Intel's new flagship Alder Lake CPU gets sold early, gamer buys not 1 but 2 of the new Core i9-12900K chips, arrives early.

Published Fri, Oct 22 2021 7:08 PM CDT
Intel's new flagship Core i9-12900K processor isn't far away, with some users around the world already getting their hands-on it -- and not illegally, they actually purchased the CPU two weeks ahead of launch.

Gamer orders Intel's new Core i9-12900K, gets it 2 weeks before launch 01 | TweakTown.comGamer orders Intel's new Core i9-12900K, gets it 2 weeks before launch 02 | TweakTown.com
The new Intel Core i9-12900K processor was purchased not once, but twice -- with Reddit user Seby9123 has purchased a couple of the flagship Alder Lake CPUs ahead of the world. He purchased both of the new Intel Core i9-12900K processors for $610, but didn't say which retailer he purchased them from for obvious reasons.

We can see the beautiful retail packaging that Intel is using on its latest and greatest Core i9-12900K, with the flagship Alder Lake-S chip to be formally announced on October 27, with pre-orders and reviews going live on November 4, 2021. DDR5 arrives with Alder Lake and the new Z690 chipset, so too does next-gen PCIe 5.0 connectivity. Exciting times, people! Check out some more delicious early retail pictures of the new Core i9-12900K processor below.

Gamer orders Intel's new Core i9-12900K, gets it 2 weeks before launch 03 | TweakTown.com
Gamer orders Intel's new Core i9-12900K, gets it 2 weeks before launch 04 | TweakTown.com
Gamer orders Intel's new Core i9-12900K, gets it 2 weeks before launch 05 | TweakTown.com

Intel's new Core i9-12900K processor launches on November 4, 2021 and will be the first to market with both DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

