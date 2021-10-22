Gamer orders Intel's new Core i9-12900K, gets it 2 weeks before launch

Intel's new flagship Alder Lake CPU gets sold early, gamer buys not 1 but 2 of the new Core i9-12900K chips, arrives early.

Intel's new flagship Core i9-12900K processor isn't far away, with some users around the world already getting their hands-on it -- and not illegally, they actually purchased the CPU two weeks ahead of launch.

The new Intel Core i9-12900K processor was purchased not once, but twice -- with Reddit user Seby9123 has purchased a couple of the flagship Alder Lake CPUs ahead of the world. He purchased both of the new Intel Core i9-12900K processors for $610, but didn't say which retailer he purchased them from for obvious reasons.

We can see the beautiful retail packaging that Intel is using on its latest and greatest Core i9-12900K, with the flagship Alder Lake-S chip to be formally announced on October 27, with pre-orders and reviews going live on November 4, 2021. DDR5 arrives with Alder Lake and the new Z690 chipset, so too does next-gen PCIe 5.0 connectivity. Exciting times, people! Check out some more delicious early retail pictures of the new Core i9-12900K processor below.

Intel's new Core i9-12900K processor launches on November 4, 2021 and will be the first to market with both DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies.