Apple removes three AI apps capable of creating nude images of people from the App Store

Apple has removed three apps from the App Store after it was found that they were using generative AI to take photos uploaded by users and then turn them into nonconsensual nudes of their subjects.

The apps were first reported to Apple by 4040 Media earlier this week after ads promoting them were found in Meta's Ad Library. Other ads pointed to similar services that were web-based, but three were apps that were available for download via the App Store. Upon being informed, Apple asked for more information before removing the apps entirely. However, the apps were only removed once 404 Media had provided links to them, suggesting that Apple didn't know which apps were violating its rules.

Since the ads were discovered Meta has removed the offending ads from its platform, but apps like this are already proving to be a problem for many. The 4040 Media report notes that these so-called "undress" apps are already being used in schools across the United States. Just weeks ago two middle school students were arrested in Florida while another case saw several students from a Washington state high school investigated by police after using an app to remove the clothes of someone in a photo.

In that instance, those investigated said that they saw the app advertised on TikTok, while the report notes that similar ads have also been found on other social media platforms including X, formerly Twitter.

This is potentially an issue for Apple, given its future AI plans. Apple has long been rumored to have plans to launch new AI-powered features for the iPhone, Mac, and other platforms via a raft of new software updates. Those updates are expected to include iOS 18 and will likely be unveiled via the WWDC event on June 10. Details are hard to come by but it's thought that new AI-powered features are coming to the iPhone, including those that use generative AI. Apple will no doubt want to make sure that users aren't put off by such features given the souring of the public's acceptance of AI technologies.

If Apple sticks to its usual pattern we can expect it to announce the new software in September before making it available for developer beta testing immediately. From there, a months-long beta process is to be expected with the final release to the public expected to take place in September - alongside the arrival of the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro devices.