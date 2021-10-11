Grand Theft Auto PS2 classics to bring holiday cheer this Christmas

The new Grand Theft Auto trilogy remaster collection will be sold as a physical release in stores this Christmas, reports say.

The new Grand Theft Auto PS2-era trilogy remaster collection should have a physical release in stores this Christmas, sources tell PPE.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition's boxed retail version will release December 7, 2021 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, retail sources have told game site PPE. This is nearly a month after the game's expected November 11 digital release on all platforms, as per Tom Henderson.

Rockstar Games has yet to announce full release details nor has it talked about pricing yet. One retailer has the trilogy collection listed for $69.99 on next-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, whereas the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions are priced at typical $59.99 MSRP. Fans aren't happy about this potential price hike and have spoken up on social media.

Prices according to Base.com:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - PS5, Xbox Series X/S - $69.99

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch - $59.99

Rockstar promises the PS2 era games will have a multitude of upgrades and enhancements across all platforms while also preserving the games' original look and feel.