GTA PS2-era trilogy remaster announced with new enhancements

Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition announced: PS2-era hits GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas in one digital bundle.

Published Fri, Oct 8 2021 12:16 PM CDT
It's official: Rockstar Games will release a remastered GTA trilogy bundle sometime soon.

After multiple leaks, Rockstar games today announced the GTA Definitive Edition collection. The new edition bundles remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas together in one package across modern platforms including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Rockstar says the bundle will have visual upgrades on consoles and PC, confirming the Definitive Edition "will feature across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements for all three titles, while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals." This won't be a re-release of the mobile versions offered previously, and Rockstar will de-list the existing versions of these games.

No release date has been set but the devs say the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will be available soon. Sources say the bundle will launch sometime next month.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

