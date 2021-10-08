Starfield may require more storage space than any other Bethesda game

Starfield might literally be Bethesda's biggest game yet and could dwarf Fallout 4's and Skyrim's storage install requirements.

Bethesda's new Starfield space odyssey could be yet another 100GB+ game.

In a recent Tokyo Game Show 2021 stream, Bethesda's Todd Howard confirmed Starfield will have over150,000 lines of dialog. That's almost as much as Fallout 4 (110,000 lines) and Skyrim (60,000 lines) combined. Considering we know voice-over and recorded dialog data takes up most of any game's install size, Starfield could end up being a huge game that squeezes even more space out of your Xbox Series X's limited SSD availability.

Also remember Starfield is being built on the new Creation Engine 2, complete with high-end textures, environments, and other effects--all of which require serious storage space. Back in 2019, Bethesda confirmed they're using ultra-detailed photogrammetry textures based on captures from real-life locations.

"We're using photogrammetry to scan in all these real-world assets and push our future tech for games to levels we have not done before."

Combined with these textures and content spread across a massive in-game world with at least six star systems, the dialog data might help push the game well over 75GB or even up to 100GB.

Let's hope the DX12 DirectStorage API and BCPack compression can help streamline data management.

Starfield is a hugely ambitious game that's described as Skyrim in space or even a Han Solo simulator, complete with old-school 1970s golden age NASA space exploration vibes and a unique John Berkey style.

It's being built with a new Creation Engine 2 specifically for next-gen consoles and is something that Bethesda has always dreamed of making. The technology simply didn't exist yet...but now it does.

Starfield releases November 11, 2022 exclusively on Xbox Series X and PC.