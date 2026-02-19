Starfield to be supported for the long haul: 'We see it continuing for a while'

Despite being one of its more unpopular games, Bethesda has no plans to stop supporting Starfield and pledges that future updates and content will happen.

TL;DR: Bethesda plans to continue supporting Starfield beyond its next major expansion, Terran Armada, with ongoing updates and community-driven content. Despite modest sales compared to Skyrim, Starfield remains a key franchise, especially thriving on Xbox Game Pass, while a PlayStation 5 version is also in development.

Starfield's reception isn't on par with mega-hits like Skyrim, but that doesn't mean Bethesda is done with the franchise. Todd Howard indicates that Starfield will live on even after the next major content expansion.

Bethesda only has three franchises--Fallout, Elder Scrolls, and Starfield, its newest addition. The studio's space-faring adventure wasn't a major breadwinner, but given the investment involved, Bethesda isn't ready to just discard its latest franchise. Starfield is here to stay...but what does that look like?

Todd Howard offers a few clues. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny Games, the renowned game designer says that Bethesda intends to support Starfield for quite some time. It's unclear whether this means another expansion, various tweaks and changes, or if Bethesda is just going to let paid modders take over with content production.

Bethesda is currently working on a PlayStation 5 version of Starfield, which is expected to release alongside the game's second major expansion, the Terran Armada.

Nothing has been announced or confirmed so far, but Howard did say that gamers shouldn't expect a big Starfield 2.0 style revamp.

Howard also shares a quick tidbit that informs Starfield's true performance, at least the kind that Microsoft cares about right now. In the interview, Howard confirmed that Starfield is a "Game Pass hours beast," indicating that the game is soaking up a ton of engagement and play time on the lucrative Game Pass subscription service.

Below is a transcribed segment of the interview that discusses Starfield's impending reveal, and what's next: