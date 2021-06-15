All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city

Starfiel's latest video reveals space pirates, a multitude of factions, six star systems, and a futuristic sci-fi New Atlantis.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jun 15 2021 11:39 AM CDT
Todd Howard recently described Starfield as 'Skyrim in space,' but a recent trailer is giving more Fallout vibes.

New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 17 | TweakTown.com
A new Starfield video inadvertently reveals some interesting info. One segment clearly shows Bethesda's Emil Pagliarulo writing a fictional communique from a fleet admiral in Starfield. Bethesds clearly knew we'd be looking and found an indirect way to reveal new info.

The message confirms a bunch of things. First, space pirates are in the game, and they're called the Crimson Fleet. These guys are so bad they're to be killed on sight. And yes, these spare pirates fly skull-and-crossbones flags from their spaceships.

New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 18 | TweakTown.comNew Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 11 | TweakTown.com
New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 10 | TweakTown.comNew Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 13 | TweakTown.com

Next, we know there's at least six star systems within the game: Kryx, Sagan (a nod to Carl Sagan), Cheyenne, Lunara, Narion, and the triple-star Alpha Centauri system.

Finally, the message mentions multiple factions. There's mention of the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. There's also MAST (Military, Administrative, and Scientific Triumvirate) who has its Vanguard Forces, and the United Colonies, who has SysDef, or Systems Defense.

Finally we have mention of New Atlantis, a futuristic sci-fi city on Planet Jerrison in the Alpha Centauri system.

New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 4 | TweakTown.comNew Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 5 | TweakTown.com
New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 6 | TweakTown.comNew Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 3 | TweakTown.com

So what exactly does this tell us? Well, you're not just going to do a lot of planet hopping--you'll do a lot of star system hopping too. This game should be the most ambitious and biggest project Bethesda Game Studios has ever made. We don't know the exact size or scope, but expect it to be massive.

Starfield releases November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series X/S and PC. It won't be coming to PlayStation or Xbox One.

Check below for a transcription of the message:

Urgent Communique

Please Be on Alert

Pirates of the Crimson Fleet have extended far beyond the Kryx system, and have established footholds in the Sagan, Cheyenne, Lunara and Narion systems. Both SysDef and the Vanguard are committed to ridding United Colonies space of these parasites.

This is clearly no longer just a Freestar Collective problem.

Also be advised that the "Crimson Fleet" is not a single organized entity or faction. Rather, it is a loose confederation of individual captains, all organized under the same banner.

Shown here is the symbol, or "Jolly Roger" they've adopted. Anyone displaying that symbol is assumed to be associated with the Crimson Fleet and can be terminated at will.

Any questions should be addressed to Lieutenant John Tuala at MAST for the Vanguard, and Commander Kibwe Ikande aboard the UC Vigilance for SysDef.

UC Fleet Admiral Pascual Logan

MAST (Military, Administrative and Scientific Triumvirate)

New Atlantis -- Planet Jerrison -- Alpha Centauri

New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 14 | TweakTown.comNew Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 15 | TweakTown.com
New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 16 | TweakTown.comNew Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 2 | TweakTown.com

What we know about Starfield so far

  • Singleplayer space epic RPG
  • Currently in alpha phases
  • Emphasis on exploration, customization
  • Constellation (the in-game NASA) is the last group of space explorers
  • Releasing on November 11, 2022 exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC

Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery.

New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city 1 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

