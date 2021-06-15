New Starfield trailer confirms space pirates, New Atlantis city

Starfiel's latest video reveals space pirates, a multitude of factions, six star systems, and a futuristic sci-fi New Atlantis.

Todd Howard recently described Starfield as 'Skyrim in space,' but a recent trailer is giving more Fallout vibes.

A new Starfield video inadvertently reveals some interesting info. One segment clearly shows Bethesda's Emil Pagliarulo writing a fictional communique from a fleet admiral in Starfield. Bethesds clearly knew we'd be looking and found an indirect way to reveal new info.

The message confirms a bunch of things. First, space pirates are in the game, and they're called the Crimson Fleet. These guys are so bad they're to be killed on sight. And yes, these spare pirates fly skull-and-crossbones flags from their spaceships.

Next, we know there's at least six star systems within the game: Kryx, Sagan (a nod to Carl Sagan), Cheyenne, Lunara, Narion, and the triple-star Alpha Centauri system.

Finally, the message mentions multiple factions. There's mention of the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. There's also MAST (Military, Administrative, and Scientific Triumvirate) who has its Vanguard Forces, and the United Colonies, who has SysDef, or Systems Defense.

Finally we have mention of New Atlantis, a futuristic sci-fi city on Planet Jerrison in the Alpha Centauri system.

So what exactly does this tell us? Well, you're not just going to do a lot of planet hopping--you'll do a lot of star system hopping too. This game should be the most ambitious and biggest project Bethesda Game Studios has ever made. We don't know the exact size or scope, but expect it to be massive.

Starfield releases November 11, 2022 on Xbox Series X/S and PC. It won't be coming to PlayStation or Xbox One.

Check below for a transcription of the message:

Urgent Communique Please Be on Alert Pirates of the Crimson Fleet have extended far beyond the Kryx system, and have established footholds in the Sagan, Cheyenne, Lunara and Narion systems. Both SysDef and the Vanguard are committed to ridding United Colonies space of these parasites. This is clearly no longer just a Freestar Collective problem. Also be advised that the "Crimson Fleet" is not a single organized entity or faction. Rather, it is a loose confederation of individual captains, all organized under the same banner. Shown here is the symbol, or "Jolly Roger" they've adopted. Anyone displaying that symbol is assumed to be associated with the Crimson Fleet and can be terminated at will. Any questions should be addressed to Lieutenant John Tuala at MAST for the Vanguard, and Commander Kibwe Ikande aboard the UC Vigilance for SysDef. UC Fleet Admiral Pascual Logan MAST (Military, Administrative and Scientific Triumvirate) New Atlantis -- Planet Jerrison -- Alpha Centauri

What we know about Starfield so far

Singleplayer space epic RPG

Currently in alpha phases

Emphasis on exploration, customization

Constellation (the in-game NASA) is the last group of space explorers

Releasing on November 11, 2022 exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC